Saeima approves Fiscal Discipline Council members

On Thursday, 5 March, Latvia’s Saeima approved Andrejs Jakobsons and Mārtiņš Āboliņš as new members of the Fiscal Discipline Council, as reported by the parliament’s press-service.

Contenders for posts in the Fiscal Discipline Council were proposed by Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks and Finance Minister Jānis Reirs, because the terms of incumbent council members ends soon, as reported by Saeima press-service.

Prior to his approval, Jakobsons read lectures at the BA School of Business and Finance, Stockholm School of Economics in Riga and Riga Business School of Riga Technical University. Previously he was an expert for finances and taxes at the Latvian Employers’ Confederation. He has also worked at the Central Statistical Bureau. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, which he earned at University of Latvia and a Master’s degree in Economics in Indiana University. Āboliņš, on the other hand, was an economist at Citadele bank. He has also worked at Finance Ministry. He graduated from University of Latvia with Master’s degree in economics, as reported by Saeima press-service.

Read also: Saeima approves new vice-governor and council member to Bank of Latvia

Council members are approved by the Saeima for six-year terms. One and the same person is not allowed to take post more than twice in a row.