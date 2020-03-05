Saeima approves new vice-governor and council member to Bank of Latvia

On Thursday, 5 March, the Saeima approved Māris Kālis as vice-governor of the Bank of Latvia and Zita Zariņa as the bank’s council member, as confirmed by the parliament’s press-service.

Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks was the one who picked the candidate for the post of vice-governor of the bank, because 12 March marks the end of term for the incumbent vice-governor Zoja Razmusa. The post of the bank’s council member has been vacant since December 2019.

62 Saeima deputies voted for Kālis. The New Conservative Party voted against him. Zariņa received support from all parties represented in the Saeima, receiving 89 votes.

Previously Kālis was the acting governor of the Bank of Latvia, as well as a member of Latvian Sworn Auditors Association. He graduated from the University of Latvia with Master’s degree in Economics.

Zariņa’s previous work experience includes the posting of a council member of the State Audit, director of the Audit and Methodology Department. She has also worked at the Central Finance and Contracting Agency. She graduated from the University of Latvia with Master’s degree in European studies and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. She also graduated from Stockholm School of Economics in Riga with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Business Administration.

Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks had previously said Zariņa is a State Audit council member for a second term, which means she has «excellent experience working in the public sector, a spotless reputation, as well as necessary experience’. According to him, this is very important because one of the objectives is securing same level bank monitoring. Kālis, on the other hand, has worked at the Bank of Latvia since the end of the 90s. ‘I believe there is no better person in the Bank of Latvia who can bring the board’s awareness and power to the council, introducing same level monitoring,» said Kazāks, stressing that both have similar views on how the central bank should be managed.

«Both of them have good team skills to implement initiatives in relation to more effective management, resource use, wider involvement in Latvia’s economy and international cooperation,» said Kazāks.

The Law on the Bank of Latvia states that vice-governor and council members are approved by the Saeima following proposal from the bank’s governor. The term of both these bank officials is five years. One and the same person cannot take the same post more than two times in a row.