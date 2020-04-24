Saeima bans the use of USSR and Nazi Germany uniforms at public events

On Thursday, 23 April, Latvian Saeima supported amendments in the third and final reading, banning the use of uniforms, signs of identification, as well as elements of armed forces and law enforcement institutions (repressive institutions) of USSR, its republics and Nazi Germany, BNN was told by Saeima’s press-service.

Amendments to the law provides for banning the use, even in stylized form, uniforms of armed forces and law enforcement institutions of the former USSR and Nazi Germany during public events.

This includes the use of elements of clothes – accessories, cockades, identification elements, shoulder-straps, and equipment – anything that allows identifying aforementioned armed units or repressive institutions.

The ban extends to the use of flags, coats of arms and anthems of the former USSR, its republics and Nazi Germany, SS symbols and Soviet images and symbols – hammer and sickle and five-pointed star.

Exceptions will apply to cases when the goal behind the use of the aforementioned symbols is not associated with glorification or justification of totalitarian regimes or crimes committed by them, and their use is permitted by the municipal administration on the territory of which it is planned to hold public events. When submitting a request for a public event, it will be necessary to mention which of the aforementioned symbols are planned to be used. The municipality will have to ask the State Security Service for an opinion before reviewing requests.

Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee chairman Artuss Kaimiņš had previously stressed that the State Security Service supports aforementioned changes. The proposed solution is a compromise reached by Justice Ministry, Interior Affairs Ministry, State Police and other involved sides. «People have to understand that wearing Nazi or Soviet uniforms and symbols is unacceptable in our country,» said Kaimiņš.

It is planned the penalty for breaching public order will be a warning or fee up to EUR 350 for private persons and up to EUR 2 900 for legal persons.

Until now the law dictated that it is not allowed to use, even in stylized form, flags, coats of arms and anthems of the former USSR and its republics and Nazi Germany, as well as SS and soviet symbols. This did not apply to cases when use of said symbols is not related to glorification of totalitarian regimes or justification of their committed crimes.