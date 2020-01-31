Saeima committee picks TV3 journalists Kalderauska and Eglītis for posts in NEPLP

On Thursday, 30 January, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee picked TV3 journalists Ieva Kalderauska and Jānis Eglītis for vacant posts in the National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP).

Members of the committee were united in the opinion regarding Kalderauska’s candidacy for the post, stressing that she left a very good impression. Deputies had different opinions about the other candidate.

Considering opposition opinions, additional discussions were organized to discuss Eglītis.

In an attempt to find the best solution to picking the second candidate, deputies agreed to each mention a person they are prepared to vote for.

Committee’s head Artuss Kaimiņš said he will support Eglītis. Deputy Dagmāra Beitnere-Le Galla said she will, too.

Multiple other deputies said they are prepared to support once the Culture Ministry’s Media Policy head Roberts Putnis. Support was also voiced for ex-internet magazine Satori.lv chief editor Ilmārs Šlāpins.

After listening to other members of the committee, deputy Ināra Mūrniece said she will take into account the opinion of Latvian Journalists Association and will therefore vote for Eglītis. Māris Kučinskis also decided to vote for Eglītis. However, he admitted making this choice to put an end to this process and hoping to meet with both candidates before Saeima’s vote.

Before the picked candidates are able to take their posts, the Saeima needs to approve them in a vote.