Saeima committee supports writing off debts left from 2008 crisis

BNN
April 1, 2020

budget committee, crisis, Mārtiņš Kazāks, debts, write-off, SaeimaOn Wednesday, 1 April, Latvian Saeima’s Budget and Finance Committee conceptually supported during a remote meeting the proposal to allow credit institutions to one-sidedly write off debts for mortgage loans taken prior to the 2008 economic crisis, as reported by Saeima press-service.

«Today [1 April] the committee reviewed the proposal from the Bank of Latvia and the Finance Industry Association, which provides the option to write off mortgage loans considered unrecoverable. We expect authors of the proposal to provide a redaction so that the budget committee is able to push it to the Saeima for approval,» said the committee’s chairman Mārtiņš Bondars.

The proposal is planned to be pushed as amendments to the PIT Law, establishing the basic principles for mortgage loans. It is expected credit institutions will be able to one-sidedly write off debts for loans taken by residents prior to the end of 2008 to purchase real estate.

It is expected the written off debts will not be considered income and will not be applied with capital increase tax.

Prior to 2008 economic crisis there was an enormous rise of crediting rates. However, the rapid decline of income after that caused serious difficulties for people to pay back their debts. These debts are generally unrecoverable and are therefore considered eligible for write-off, as deputies of the Saeima were told by Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks.

Data from the Bank of Latvia and Finance Industry Association shows that

currently in Latvia there are approximately 13 thousand crisis-impacted debtors and the total volume of commitments is estimated at close to EUR 600 million.

Currently there are credit institutions that already perform different settlement programmes, providing different mutual agreements. The proposal for one-sided write-off of debts was proposed because the established practice is considered a major obstacle for full or partial write-off of commitments, as the representative of the Finance Industry Association mentioned during the meeting.

Considering the need for people to work remotely when possible and maintain social distance, Saeima committees are also provided the option to organize meetings remotely using video conferences. Multiple meetings have already been organized like this. Meetings of Saeima’s Praesidium are also organized remotely now.

