Friday 20.12.2019 | Name days: Minjona, Arta
Latvia

Saeima conceptually supports changes for prosecutor general’s approval

BNN
December 20, 2019

prosecutor general, Saeima, amendments, Justice Council, Constitutional CourtLatvia’s Saeima has conceptually supported amendments to the Law on the Office of the Prosecutor and the Law on Judicial Power, which provide for changing the order in which the prosecutor general is approved in position, as reported by the parliament’s press-service.

As previously emphasized by Saeima’s Defence, Internal Affairs and Corruption Prevention Committee’s chairman Juris Rancāns, it is necessary to improve the procedure before the end of the term of Latvia’s incumbent prosecutor general.

The proposed changes provide for expanding the range of candidates, stating that candidates aged 40 years with 15 years of experience working as academic staff in a law college, judge, sworn attorney or prosecutor are allowed to become candidates for the post of prosecutor general.

It is also intended for the prosecutor general to be elected following the proposal from the Justice Council, not the Supreme Court’s chairman, from now on. It is planned for the Justice Council to form a separate committee to assess candidates. The proposed changes also state that the committee needs to include one representative from judges, one candidate delegated by the State President, one representative from the Constitutional Court, as well as one representative from the Justice Ministry and Association of Latvian Prosecutors.

Read also: Excellent reputation and «backbone» – qualities Latvia’s next prosecutor general should have

Law amendments are also planned to make sure one and the same person can be allowed to serve as senior prosecutor for no more than two consecutive terms.





