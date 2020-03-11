Saeima deputies of different opinions about obligations in municipalities after territorial reform

On Wednesday, 11 February, coalition and opposition deputies in the Saeima voiced about the order under which it will be possible to decide on obligations in municipalities that will be merged in the administrative territorial reform (ATR).

ATR legislative draft’s approved order provides for municipalities to be merged as part of the reform will be able to take on loans, grants, guarantees and other long-term obligations until the end of the reform’s process, as well as lease the municipality’s real estate property and alienate moveable and immovable property whose value exceeds EUR 50 000 or 0.1% of the value of municipality’s base finances and only once permission has been received from the merging municipalities’ finance committees.

Finance committees will consist of chairmen of merging municipal councils.

Committees will be headed by municipal council chairmen in municipalities that have the largest population among the merging municipalities.

If none of the committee members object, decisions in specific matters will be made without a vote. If one of the members does object, a vote will have to be organized. Finance committee’s decisions will be considered valid if enough votes are received from representatives of at least half of total population of merging municipalities.

Saeima deputy Artūrs Toms Plešs explained the changes are necessary to prevent the repetition of the situation observed before the last ATR, when some municipalities did not act responsibly and sold parish houses.

Opposition deputy Viktors Valainis’ proposal to exclude the aforementioned proposal from the law was rejected. He stressed, however, the Law on Budget and Financial Management already provides strict criteria for municipalities. The politician stressed that failure to reach an agreement among municipalities puts at risk continuation of municipalities’ financial development programmes. Valainis mentioned Valmiera in regards to this risk.

Red also: Territorial reform may require corrections after implementation, says Latvian prime minister

Saeima deputy Jānis Butāns said this requirement is needed because of the attitude of smaller municipalities that have plans for auctions of land and real estate. The politician said if no agreement is reached in regards to some obligations, it will mean there are no arguments to support such a desire.

Valainis countered this by saying ‘you have no idea what goes on in municipalities’. He mentioned the situation in which a municipality had to sell a forest to buy school buses. Finance Ministry did not provide a loan for this, the politician said.