Saeima deputies put off vote on final MPC system report; say more time needed
On Monday, 17 February, Saeima’s Parliamentary Investigative Committee for Mandatory Procurement Component System did not vote on the final report. Approximately thirty minutes were spent discussing the fact that not all members of the committee have had an opportunity to study the latest redaction of the document.
It was then decided to schedule a meeting for Wednesday, 19 February. During this meeting it is planned to discuss the approval of the final report. Another meeting will be held on 18 February to discuss possible additional proposals from deputies. MPC committee’s technical meetings are usually not public.
As previously reported, the committee’s main objective is determining the real damage the system has done for the state, name those responsible for the system, as well as make conclusions to prevent the repetition of such systems in the future.
Meanwhile, Saeima deputy Viktors Valainis has prepared a different opinion in regards to MPC investigation, which is prepared on 80 pages. He said his alternative opinion does not search for the people potentially guilty of the system’s consequences. At the same time, it focuses on multiple problems of the system.
Valainis said looking back at how the parliamentary committee started its work, the politician has worked on alternative thoughts about the MPC system. It has been concluded that the system’s roots can be found as far back as 1995 – in the decisions made by Prime Minister Māris Gailis’ government in relation to support for small HES.
The second stage, according to him, is related to the time when Krišjānis Kariņš was Latvia’s economy minister. According to him, it is outlined in the law that that all households would pay for support provided by MPC system. It was clear from the goals outlined for 2010 that it would be necessary to subsidize many other new power plants, said Valainis. ‘These steps released the genie from the bottle and large fees were put on the shoulders of residents and dishonest businesses,’ the politician says.
BNN had previously reported that the prime minister has ordered economy minister Ralfs Nemiro to immediately start working on new regulations for more efficient supervision of MPC system.
More on this topic: Prime minister orders development of proper government MPC monitoring rules
Latvia’s President Egils Levits, when promulgating amendments to the Electrical Energy Law, invited the government to approve new rules for support of electricity producers as soon as possible to ensure more efficient supervision and control.
