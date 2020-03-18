Saeima deputy and ex-KNAB vice chief Juta Strīķe has passed away

On Wednesday, 18 March, the head of Latvian Saeima’s Legal Affairs Committee and ex-vice chief of the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) Juta Strīķe passed away after battling an illness, as confirmed by New Conservative Party (JKP) and Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns.

The minister and all members of JKP extend their deepest sympathy to Strīķe’s relatives.

«She was a person of unparalleled patriotism, and everyone who knew her loved her,» says Bordāns.

The minister also confirmed her death is not related to the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Strīķe was born in 1970. She gained recognition for her work in KNAB.

Between 1995 and 2003 she was working at Security Police. In 2000 she became the chief of Security Police Active Investigations Office, which focused on corruption enforcement.

In 2003 the personnel selection commission declared her the most appropriate candidate for the post of chief of KNAB, but the Saeima declined her, and with then the Prime Minister of Latvia Einārs Repše’s order she was appointed as vice-chief of KNAB for corruption prevention affairs.

In 2013 she was briefly dismissed from her post in KNAB and later reinstated following the order from then the Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis. A year later she lost her post again. She remained in KNAB for a time but then left the institution entirely in 2016.

In 2017 she was elected to Riga City Council from the New Conservative Party list. A year later she was elected to the 13th Saeima from the same party. In the parliament she was in charge of the Legal Affairs Committee.