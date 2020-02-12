Saeima opposition will not put obstacles for snap elections in Riga

The opposition of Latvia’s Saeima will not turn to President Egils Levits in relation to the legislative draft detailing dismissal of Riga City Council. This means members of the opposition will not put obstacles in the way for snap elections in Riga City Council.

The Saeima faction of Harmony has reported that its deputies will not turn to Levits with a request to commence signature collection for a referendum on dismissal of the city council. Such a request for the president would postpone snap elections in Riga by at least two months.

Therefore the opposition will not turn to the president in order for the snap elections in Riga to transpire as planned.

Snap elections are planned for 25 April. A representative of the Central Election Commission admitted at a meeting of the Saeima Budget and Finance Committee on Wednesday, 12 February, that it is possible to organize elections in such a short span of time if residents are informed of elections well in advance.

Harmony, meanwhile, does not exclude the possibility of turning to the Constitutional Court over this.

On Wednesday, 12 February, Saeima’s Budget and Finance Committee agreed to expand the previously supported Riga City Council dismissal legislative draft by including in it a new reason for the municipal administration’s dismissal.

Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce had previously asked the committee to review the reasons for Riga City Council’s dismissal. In his letter to the committee, the minister asked to outline in the legislative draft that Riga City Council is to be dismissed because it is incapable of making decisions. More than half of the city council’s deputies did not participate in three consecutive meetings, the letter mentioned.

The committee’s previously supported legislative draft stated that Riga City Council was to be dismissed to prevent a situation when there are illegal activities and requirements of the Waste Management Law are not complied with.