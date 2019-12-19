Saeima plans to punish minors for smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol

On Thursday, 19 December, Latvia’s Saeima supported amendments to the Protection of the Rights of the Child Law, which provide for adoption of administrative liability for children for storage and consumption of cigarettes, alcoholic and energy drinks, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

The legislative draft details administrative liability for the consumption or being under the influence of energy drinks, alcoholic drinks or other intoxicating substances. Administrative liability will be applied for purchase or storage of alcoholic beverages.

Liability is also planned for violations – smoking, use, purchase or storage – associated with tobacco products, herbal smoking products, electronic smoking devices and their refill containers. Administrative liability is also provided for involving minors in smoking and consumption of alcoholic drinks and other intoxicating substances, as well as energy drinks.

The aforementioned norms are needed in order to ensure consequent compliance with requirements of the Protection of the Rights of the Child Law in relation to protection of children from influence of smoking, alcoholic and energy drinks, the annotation mentions.

Read also: Guide for parents «Children and Online Games» now available

The legislative draft’s annotation stresses that administrative penalties are applied to children aged 14 to 18 years if use of coercive measure of a correctional nature is not appropriate in a specific case. It is planned for fines applied to minors to range from two to seven monetary fine units.

Saeima still has two readings of this legislative draft left.