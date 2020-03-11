Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990

A special festive meeting of the Saeima is planned to commemorate 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence of the Republic of Latvia. Celebrating this event, Latvia has reached out to residents who were born on the same day as the newly-independent Latvian state, as reported by Saeima press-service.

Residents born 30 years ago – 4 May 1990 – are urged by the Saeima to apply by 17 April by writing an e-mail to 4.maijs@saeima.lv. Residents have to provide their name, surname, date of birth, personal code, address and phone number.

«This year we celebrate 30th anniversary since the restoration of our country’s independence. In a historic vote on 4 May 1990 Latvia’s Supreme Council adopted the declaration for the restoration of independence of the Republic of Latvia.»

It is planned for Saeima’s 4 May meeting to take place at 12:00 at Latvian National Opera.