Saeima’s Budget Committee supports postponing snap elections in Riga until June

On Friday, 20 March, Latvian Saeima’s Budget and Finance Committee supported in the first reading the proposal to postpone snap elections in Riga until 6 June, BNN was told by the parliament’s press-service.

It is expected the Central Election Commission (CVK) may announce the snap elections in Riga on 14 April.

The Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs (OCMA) has time until 7 May to notify voters about their election sites. Citizens with voting rights will have the right to switch election sites between 7th and 23rd May, as confirmed by CVK head Kristīne Bērziņa.

Additionally, amendments state that political organizations will not have to submit to Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) their reports on pre-election promotion expenditures between 25 February 2020 and 13 April 2020 and these expenditures will not be added to their total pre-election expenditures.

As previously reported, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers had supported Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s proposal to postpone snap elections in Riga City Council to 6 June.

Considering the state of emergency declared in Latvia, it is not allowed to organize public events. This is done to limit the spread of Covid-19. The same applies to postponing a public event like elections from April to June.