Safer traffic! Estonia sees drop in driving accidents

Since restrictions on movement and gathering have been in effect in Estonia, a drop in the number of traffic accidents has been noticed by insurers, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

In the northernmost Baltic country, road traffic intensity has fallen significantly due to the restrictions imposed in mid-March, according to Tallinn’s City Government. The traffic intensity in Tallinn has decreased by a third compared to the numbers of March and the beginning of April in 2019.

Insurance company ERGO has observed that the number of traffic collisions during the emergency situation has decreased by a quarter as compared to the same period in 2019. Moreover, the third week of the emergency situation saw close 50% less insured accidents compared to the respective period last year, ERR wrote.