Safer traffic! Estonia sees drop in driving accidents
Since restrictions on movement and gathering have been in effect in Estonia, a drop in the number of traffic accidents has been noticed by insurers, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
In the northernmost Baltic country, road traffic intensity has fallen significantly due to the restrictions imposed in mid-March, according to Tallinn’s City Government. The traffic intensity in Tallinn has decreased by a third compared to the numbers of March and the beginning of April in 2019.
Insurance company ERGO has observed that the number of traffic collisions during the emergency situation has decreased by a quarter as compared to the same period in 2019. Moreover, the third week of the emergency situation saw close 50% less insured accidents compared to the respective period last year, ERR wrote.
Estonia looking to lift restrictions in summer and gradually
The Estonian government is expected to prolong the emergency situation in the Baltic country. Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik has warned that restrictions could be lifted gradually during summer, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
COVID-19 shadow over Baltics. 761 in Latvia, 1 370 in Lithuania, 1 559 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 761, increasing by nine new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 370 infection cases.
Sadales tīkls: electricity consumption suffers from state of emergency in Latvia
When compared to 2019, total electricity consumption in March has declined 5%. This shows the state of emergency in Latvia negatively affect electricity consumption, LETA was told by AS Sadales tīkls board chairman Sandis Jansons.
KNAB to check information from OFAC about Lembergs corrupting officials
Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has commenced an inspection of a statement from the US Department of the Treasury’s Office for Foreign Asset Control that the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs has influenced and corrupted officials, as confirmed by the bureau.
US state takes China to court alleging little action to prevent pandemic
The US state of Missouri has taken the Chinese government and the ruling Communist Party to court over what it sees as deliberate deception and lack of action leading to the global COVID-19 pandemic, BBC reports.
361 Latvian citizens to return to the country with repatriation flights
A total of 361 Latvian citizens, including residents, will return to their home country on board repatriation flights from Oslo, Amsterdam and Frankfurt on Wednesday, 22 April, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press-secretary Jānis Beķeris.
UN calls for action to prevent starvation in over 30 countries
The UN World Food Programme has warned that as many as 265 million people could starve amid the COVID-19 pandemic, unless well-off countries help with donations, The Guardian reports.
Court affirms competition supervisors’ concerns of Rīgas satiksme’s involvement in a cartel
On 20 April the Administrative Regional Court kept in force the decision made by Competition Council in which the institution detailed public transport company LLC Rīgas satiksme’s and six other companies’ implemented prohibited agreement in price surveys organized by Riga municipality for the procurement of chemical substances, KP reports.
So far nine people in Latvia have died to COVID-19 and 133 have recovered
So far nine people in Latvia have died to COVID-19. Seven of those people died in hospital, according to information published by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre on 21 April.
US names its first ambassador to Belarus since 2008
Washington has named the first US ambassador to Belarus in twelve years in another move of thaw in once strained diplomatic relations, American state medium Radio Free Europe reports.
Russian Embassy in Prague unwilling to be in new Boris Nemtsov Square
Russian diplomats in the Czech Republic have sought to change the formal address of the Prague Embassy after it found itself in the newly named Square of Boris Nemtsov as part of the tradition to honour the slain Russian opposition politician, The Guardian reports.
Latvian theatre critic Silvija Radzobe passes away
Latvian theatre critic Silvija Radzobe has passed away, according to the statement published by LTV programme 100 g of culture on social media.
Linkaits: a voucher system would do for air travel
A system should be adopted for air travel that would provide customers vouchers instead of money for cancelled flights, said Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Finance Ministry: no country in the world has a clear support mechanism for COVID-19 crisis
There is no country in the world that has a precise and flawless support mechanism to reduce COVID-19 crisis, said Latvian Finance Ministry’s representative Karina Ploka during a meeting of the Saeima’s Budget Committee.
Tallinn confirms 17 virus patients in homeless shelter
In the Estonian capital, 17 people have been found to have the dangerous COVID019 disease among people staying in a homeless shelter, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Coronavirus numbers in the Baltics. 748 in Latvia, 1 348 in Lithuania, 1 552 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 748, increasing by nine new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 348 infection cases.
Aldis Gobzems unlikely to get away with throwing around insults scot-free
The court of justice has declared that by calling Mārtiņš Bunkus a mafia grunt and bandit, Aldis Gobzems has spread fake news. The court declared Gobzems’ behaviour unacceptable because the defendant has not provided a single piece of evidence to prove his statements are true.
UN: Increased fighting in Libya brings possible war crimes
UN observers in Libya, where a civil var is continuing for nearly six years, have informed about an increase in fighting and the risk of war crimes against civilians, American news agency AP reports.
DAP and VVD coordinate proposals for function distribution
Latvia’s Nature Protection Office has assessed its functions and has prepared proposals on distribution of functions between DAP and the State Environment Service.
Merkel calls on German federal states to stay disciplined on gradual reopening
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on German federal states to stay disciplined and drop heated discussions of increased lifting of COVID-19 restrictions to keep the spread of the virus under control, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Predictions for culture events coming back bleaker than expected
Predictions for culture events coming back in Latvia after the end of the COVID-19 are bleaker than expected, said Latvian Culture Minister Nauris Puntulis in an interview to TV3.
Overproduction causes oil prices in USA to drop below zero for the first time
On Monday, 20 April, oil prices in USA dropped for the first time below zero under conditions when overproduction forced traders to pay buyers for acceptance of goods.
US to ban immigration as country fights worst outbreak of COVID-19
US President Donald Trump has stated that a temporary suspension of immigration to the US would be introduced at a time, when the country fights the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the world, French news agency AFP reports.
Kristīne Misāne released from prison
On Monday, 20 April, Kristīne Misāne was released from prison, as reported by Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns with reference to information provided by the Prison Administration.
Newest comments
-
Zerry @ 2020-04-21 19:46:19
This is a common problem in Latvia. Similar thing with Aivars Lembergs. Everyone knows what he is and how he acts, but nobody cannot prove it clearly, or then it is not healthy to prove.
-
Verners @ 2020-04-21 01:36:50
unless you are 75 + years old you have no idea what "gestapo times" means. The purpose is to save lives.... even lives of the arrogant or ignorant. Please read and study history... our history. Is the government taking away your "rights" ... or is the government concerned about the overall safety of our people?
-
Mike @ 2020-04-20 10:54:27
how much geopolitics does play in this? the author stated clearly the allies were of no help. sad!
-
Lian Sri Lanka @ 2020-04-19 14:54:49
-
@ 2020-04-19 14:54:00