Samples from 152 people reveal no new Covid-19 infections in Latvia

So far 152 people in Latvia have been tested for Covid-19 infection, but no new infection cases have been found, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC).

Samples were taken from 21 more people yesterday. This includes three children. All results turned out negative.

Of all tested people only one person’s test turned out positive. The infected woman was delivered to Latvia’s Infectology Centre on Monday, 2 February. Since Tuesday she has continued her treatment at home.

On Wednesday, 4 March, Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele promised to provide detailed information about the patient once everything has been properly documented.

On Monday, 2 March, the first Covid-19 infection case was found in Latvia. A woman from Riga arrived from Munich on Saturday, 29 February. Before then the woman had also visited a region in Italy affected by the virus.

Last week, the first infection case was also found in Estonia. An infected Iranian citizen had arrived in Tallinn from Turkey with a stop in Riga, from which he took a bus to Tallinn. The second infection case was confirmed on Tuesday. This time the infected person had arrived in Riga by plane from Italy’s Bergamo and then travelled to Estonia in his private car.

As of 28 February Latvia has established measures in relation to persons who return or arrive from Italy’s regions affected by the virus, as well as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Iran and China.

Persons who have returned from aforementioned territories and who have shown symptoms within 14 days are urged to report it to 113.

An ambulance brigade will be dispatched to examine the patient and take samples. Patients will be delivered to a hospital for quarantine and observation, whereas samples will undergo laboratory tests to confirm infection.