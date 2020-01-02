Sanctions not enough. ZZS would part ways with Lembergs if court finds him guilty

The Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) would part ways with any politician found guilty of some crime. This applies to Aivars Lembergs, promises ZZS board and Latvian Green Party board chairman Edgars Tavars.

When asked if, considering the progress made with Lembergs’ criminal case so far, he’d have to wait for years for a verdict to come, Tavars said he «is no prophet» to predict the possible outcome.

When asked to comment on ZZS Saeima deputy Dana Reizniece-Ozola’s proposal for Lembergs to leave politics entirely after USA imposed sanctions against him, Tavars said this topic will be discussed by ZZS board on 8 January. Tavars said Reizniece-Ozola’s arguments are on record, and this is an internal matter for her represented Latvian Farmers Union.

As it is known, Reizniece-Ozola has publicly said that because of US sanctions against him, Aivars Lembergs should leave politics entirely.

On Monday, 9 December, US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control, based on the so-called Magnitsky law, established sanctions against a number of private persons and their organizations in Europe, Asia and Latin America, including Aivars Lembergs and four organizations with ties to him – Ventspils Freeport Authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association.

In response to Ventspils Freeport authority’s addition to the list of sanctions, Saeima amended laws to have Ventspils Freeport and Riga Freeport taken over by the state. On Tuesday, 17 December, the government supported Transport Ministry’s proposal to found a new state company to take over management of Ventspils port territory and operations.

On 18 December 2019, OFAC announced removal of sanctions from Ventspils Freeport and Ventspils Freeport authority.

Sanctions were lifted from Ventspils Freeport after Lembergs stepped down from his positions in the board of the freeport and Latvian government took measures to exclude his influence over the port, according to the statement released by the US Department of the Treasury.