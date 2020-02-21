Saudi Arabia provides Latvian companies stable tax regime

Latvia and Saudi Arabia have plans to provide businesses with stable tax regimes for companies working in each respective country without coverage from the other country’s regulations, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

This much is provided by the legislative draft supported by the Saeima on Thursday, 20 February. This legislative draft ratifies the Latvian-Saudi Arabian convention on double taxation of income and capital taxes, as well as prevention of tax avoidance.

It is planned that the ratification of the convention and its protocol will contribute to entrepreneurship in Latvia and help ease operation of Latvian investors in Saudi Arabia and the other way around. The convention will also contribute to attraction of foreign investments, authors of the legislative draft mention in the annotation.

It is planned the ratification of the convention will help improve mutual cooperation of Latvian-Saudi Arabian tax administration, improve information exchange in accordance with standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and prevent tax avoidance.

Until now investors from the two countries signing the agreement were applied with taxes only based on the other country’s tax regulations. Also until now investors from the two countries were not guaranteed with tax regime stability over long periods of time, making it hard to accurately plan investments, their repayment and associated profits. This means there was no stability in regards to taxation of income of one country’s investors in the other country over long periods of time, the annotation mentions.

As for cooperation between the two countries, until now authorities have not had a duty to respond to their colleagues’ requests for information regarding taxpayers’ partners in other countries and income received in the partner country.

Partner countries had a difficult system for taxation of income earned by their citizens in the other respective partner country. It was also problematic to apply regulations of several special national tax regulations, the annotation mentions.

The convention also details conditions to prevent malicious tax avoidance, as well as regulations providing dispute resolution order. The convention will create legislative bedrock for better cooperation between competent state institutions to help prevent tax avoidance and ensure information exchange.