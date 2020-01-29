SEB operating revenue in Estonia was EUR 173.5 million in 2019

The operating revenue of the Estonian branch of the Swedish SEB bank was 173.4 million euros in 2019, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

SEB Estonia’s operating revenue totalled EUR 173.5 million in 2019, an increase from up from EUR 155.9 million on year, while operating expenditures reached EUR 59.8 million, up from EUR 7.2 million in 2018, according to ERR.

In 2019, SEB funded the plans of commercial enterprises with more than EUR 1 billion and individuals with more than half a billion euros.

SEB Estonia lent money for the purchase of more than 5,000 new homes, ERR reports.

Company’ loan portfolios increased by 12.6 percent and individuals’ portfolios by 8.4 percent on year. Private customers’ deposits grew by 9.1 percent in 2019 as compared to the year 2018, according to ERR.