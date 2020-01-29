SEB operating revenue in Estonia was EUR 173.5 million in 2019
The operating revenue of the Estonian branch of the Swedish SEB bank was 173.4 million euros in 2019, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
SEB Estonia’s operating revenue totalled EUR 173.5 million in 2019, an increase from up from EUR 155.9 million on year, while operating expenditures reached EUR 59.8 million, up from EUR 7.2 million in 2018, according to ERR.
In 2019, SEB funded the plans of commercial enterprises with more than EUR 1 billion and individuals with more than half a billion euros.
SEB Estonia lent money for the purchase of more than 5,000 new homes, ERR reports.
Company’ loan portfolios increased by 12.6 percent and individuals’ portfolios by 8.4 percent on year. Private customers’ deposits grew by 9.1 percent in 2019 as compared to the year 2018, according to ERR.
Keywords: Estonia SEB Bank SEB Estonia Sweden Swedish banks
Levits: search for a new location for VDD would delay project and create losses
If the government decides to look for a new location for the State Security Service’s new headquarters, it could delay construction by several years and create considerable financial losses, Latvian President Egils Levits told journalists on Wednesday, 29 January.
Estonian children start school with 49.5% missing some vaccines, study finds
In Estonia, 49.5% of first-graders are not fully vaccinated in the framework of a state vaccination programme, a study, cited by Estonian public broadcaster ERR, has found.
Four persons detained in criminal case on the laundering of 50 million euros
Four persons have been detained in the criminal process on the laundering of no less than EUR 50 million, as part of which searches were performed at ABLV Bank on Tuesday, 28 January, according to information from LETA.
SEB operating revenue in Estonia was EUR 173.5 million in 2019
The operating revenue of the Estonian branch of the Swedish SEB bank was 173.4 million euros in 2019, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Retail trade turnover in Latvia increases 2.3%
Compared to 2018, total retail trade turnover rose by 2.3 % in 2019. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 1.2 %, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 4.0%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 0.4 %.
Latvian State Police warn about encryption ransomware virus attacks
Latvian State Police periodically receive complaints from private and legal persons regarding different encryption ransomware virus attacks. Viruses of this kind encrypt files and hard disks, denying owners the use of their computers and information stored therein, police report.
Lithuania operations announced by US military firm NBC Security
An announcement of entering the Lithuanian market has been made by the American military and defence company NBC Security, which aims to open a manufacturing facility in the Baltic country.
Kariņš: coalition’s partner wants to combine all three special services in Latvia, but I won’t allow it
One of the ruling coalition’s partners wants to combine all three of Latvia’s special services, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds, on Wednesday, 29 January, adding he would be against such a proposal.
Estonian parliament to vote on divisive pension reform
In the Estonian parliament votes on pension reform are planned as the opposition has pledged to do its utmost to keep it from being passed amid concerns what effects the chance of withdrawing second pillar payments ne masse could have.
Six persons reportedly involved in case for laundering of 50 million euros
According to LETA, six people are involved in the criminal process regarding the laundering of illegally obtained funds of nearly EUR 50 million. As part of this criminal process, Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau performed a search at ABLV Bank on Tuesday, 28 January.
International evacuations from China held as coronavirus infections exceed SARS
The European Union and other countries are organising the evacuation of their citizens from China, where the infection cases of the new coronavirus have exceeded the SARS outbreak.
One step closer towards changing prosecutor general replacement order
On Tuesday, 28 January, Latvian Saeima’s Defence, Internal affairs and Corruption Prevention Committee conceptually supported planned law amendments that provide for changing the order under which the country’s prosecutor general is replaced.
Trump offers new Middle East peace plan
US President Donald Trump has offered a new peace plan for the turbulent Middle East region. It envisages the recognition by the US of Israeli occupied territories and a map of territories for the establishment of a state of Palestine.
Government: climate and energy plan for 2030 is a step towards climate neutrality
The National Energy and Climate Plan for 2030 (NEKP) supported by Latvian Cabinet of Ministers is an intermediate stage on the path towards accomplishment of climate neutrality in 2050, ministers admitted during a meeting on Tuesday, 28 January.
Latvian Economy Minister does not have plans to make taxes «green»
Currently there is no specific plan to use taxes to improve state goals in relation to climate neutrality in Latvia, said Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro at a press-conference after a government meeting on Tuesday, 28 January.
KNAB’s search at ABLV Bank related to laundering of 50 million euros
The search performed at ABLV Bank by Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau on Tuesday, 28 January, is related to the laundering of at least EUR 50 million between 2015 and 2018, as reported by the office of the prosecutor.
Aviation giant Airbus concedes to corruption investigators in France, UK and US
World’s largest airplane maker, European multinational has agreed to potentially very expensive settlements with bribery investigators in France, the UK and the US.
Latvian government sets term for Riga and Ventspils port board members – five years
On Tuesday, 28 January, Latvian government adopted amendments to the by-laws of Riga and Ventspils port management boards, setting the term at five years for port board members.
Delna: Latvia is not doing well with corruption prevention
For years Latvia’s position has stagnated in the Global Anti-Corruption Coalition Transparency International composed Corruption Perception Index because our country is not doing well with corruption prevention, said Society for Openness Delna director Liene Gātere in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Tuesday, 28 January.
In Estonian choice of child names, Western European names replace Russian ones
In Estonia, the lists of most popular child names in 2019 have shown changes in trends compared to the year 1989 as the popularity of Russian language names has lost ground to names associated with German and English-inspired ones.
Corruption watchdog performs search at liquidated ABLV Bank
On Tuesday, 28 January, Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau performed investigative activities at the liquidated ABLV Bank.
Ķirsis: the current Riga City Council should not be the ones to decide on 2020 budget
Considering to the shadow of corruption looming over the current composition of Riga City Council and their failures, they should not be the ones to approve the municipality’s budget for 2020, said opposition deputy Vilnis Ķirsis in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.
Nausėda in Auschwitz: «We must identify the hate-inciting forces»
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the notorious death camp, where pointed to the need to « identify the hate-inciting forces», who can lead to devastating consequences.
Olainfarm: Olmafarm misleads society about alleged shareholder meeting
By reporting information about the shareholder meeting that allegedly took place Friday, 24 January, medicines manufacturer Olainfarm’s largest shareholder LLC Olmafarm council and board mislead society and ignore the ruling of the court, Olainfarm representatives say.
U.S. military plane crashes in Afghanistan
In eastern Afghanistan, a U.S. military plane has crashed. U.S. forces in the country and NATO alliance have not provided details on possible casualties and the cause of the crash.
Latest
- SEB operating revenue in Estonia was EUR 173.5 million in 2019
- Estonian parliament to vote on divisive pension reform
- Estonia eyes one-year prison sentence for first-time drunk drivers
- In Estonia, forgetting to register child’s name can lead to municipality choosing it
- Kaljulaid in Antarctica: We enable Estonians to work online from anywhere
- Russian energy advantage in Baltics should be stopped, says Energy Commissioner
- Estonian language inspectors ask Hesburger to translate its «drive-in» signs
- Estonian producer price index decreased in 2019
- Estonian minister stresses immigration’s dominance in population growth
- Estonian population growth continues in 2019 due to immigration
Most read
Most commented
Top 5 Business news
- BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes
- Week in Lithuania: Transport Minister breached law, Vilnius University elects new rector, Polish bank invited
- Audit: Rail Baltica slowed by poor risk management and slow progress with municipalities
- Lithuania tries to halt haulage firm exodus to Poland with new tax
- Development of areas along Rail Baltica line will require investments worth EUR 300 million
Top 5 Social news
- In China, number of corona virus victims reaches 81, cases confirmed – 2 800
- In Estonian choice of child names, Western European names replace Russian ones
- BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes
- What is Lithuanian President’s main reason to skip Jerusalem Holocaust forum?
- Week in Lithuania: Transport Minister breached law, Vilnius University elects new rector, Polish bank invited
Top 5 World news
- In China, number of corona virus victims reaches 81, cases confirmed – 2 800
- In Estonian choice of child names, Western European names replace Russian ones
- What is Lithuanian President’s main reason to skip Jerusalem Holocaust forum?
- Lukashenko: Belarus needs to diversify its oil imports, introducing Baltic supplies
- Corruption fighters: corruption perception indexes decline in Latvia in 2019
Top 5 Video
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest galleries
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
- PHOTO: doctors and opponents of municipal reform protest outside the Saeima
- PHOTO: State Fire and Rescue Service urges government to provide more funding
Newest comments
-
zerry @ 2020-01-29 15:04:54
Extremely bad idea to combine them, especially in Latvia. This kind of poor country would be too easy target for influencing with big foreign money if there will be only one security unit.
-
Captain Obvious @ 2020-01-29 12:52:49
Lithuania is so scared about Putin trying to rewrite history but the country is attempting the same thing with the bill being tabled to clear Lithuania of having any part in the Holocaust. Trying to be like Poland only makes the country look more backwards and shameful. What an embarrassment
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-27 17:14:16
For how many years the RB project have been going without plans who will finance Riga center and airport changes. I have seen plenty of animated videos how those ideas would look like, been in many meetings regarding RB - and none of them was presented any reasonable or sensible financing ideas. Why?
-
Mmmhmm @ 2020-01-27 14:46:29
And so it begins... Riga City Council trying to grab more money for projects that have already been funded.
-
Ventiš @ 2020-01-26 09:33:49