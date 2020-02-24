Secret minutes reveal how Latvia prepared for Moneyval exam

Ministers of Latvian government, Financial Intelligence Service (FID) and the management of Finance Capital and Market Commission (FKTK) had likely gathered for a Finance Sector’s Development Council meeting prior to a plenary meeting of Moneyval, which was the first of the test towards Latvia avoiding getting greylisted for insufficient prevention of money laundering, as can be concluded from the restricted access document the details of which are revealed by LTV programme De Facto.

Finance Minister Jānis Reirs mentioned at the meeting that he joined the idea shared by multiple western countries regarding having a jointly monitored fight against money laundering, because multiple of the initiator countries will participate in Latvia’s evaluation, the programme reports.

De Facto also reports: «Knowing Europe’s attitude towards Latvia is unambiguous, by agreeing to sign such a document Reirs has softened four countries’ position toward Latvia.»

In an interview to De Facto, the minister said Latvia has supported this idea from the beginning, because money laundering is a cross-border problem: «This is not a question about implementation of Moneyval recommendations. It is about creating an actual system to help fight illegal money flow.»

The programme notes that in four recommendations Latvia has not had any progress. «This was with monitoring of financial and non-financial sector, cash money control on the border and international cooperation,» said FID chief Ilze Znotiņa. «However, according to her, these recommendations are not enough for Latvia to be greylisted.»

At the meeting, participants mentioned ABLV Bank multiple times, De Facto reports. Znotiņa mentioned the bank in relation to the correct way to explain Latvia’s efforts to battle dirty money. The service and Finance Ministry believe this story can be told differently, LTV programme reports.

«During a meeting prior to Moneyval exam politicians also started discussing problems created for businesses once banks started evaluating clients more seriously,» De Facto notes. «Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro referenced the statement from Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), that banks had demanded 800 to 1 000 euros to consider opening an account only to follow up with a rejection. Because of that, businesses may not return to Latvia again».

Znotiņa also commented about signals prior to Moneyval report. «How can we prove we have taken concerns about the grey list seriously if the main topic of discussion is how we can be more tolerant? There is no room to tell a wonderful story to Europe, because all we have discussed so far is different. Colleagues, we have to start calculating the costs of the grey list.»

Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said this is not just about businesses, but about ambassadors as well. He did not, however, want to continue this discussion, outlining instead what has been accomplished so far.

Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro told De Fact that «it is necessary to put together opinions of all council members because FID works off guidelines that make requirements stricter on one hand, but on the other hand it is also necessary to balance interests of our businesses.»