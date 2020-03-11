Selection process announced to pick a new chief of Latvian State Police
Assessment criteria and personnel selection process for the post of chief of Latvian State police have been published, as confirmed by Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens’ advisor for communication affairs Beata Jonite.
The selection process was announced on Tuesday, 10 March.
The personnel selection committee has been composed and its composition has been approved by the interior affairs minister. The committee consists of the chairman, vice-chairman, members of the committee, secretariat and invited observers. It will be led by Interior Affairs Ministry’s state secretary Dmitrijs Trofimovs. Interior Affairs Ministry’s parliamentary secretary Signe Bole will be the committee’s vice-chairperson, says Jonite.
Members of the committee include interior affairs minister’s advisor Jānis Veide, the ministry’s vice-state secretary Jānis Bekmanis, State Security Service chief Normunds Mežviets, State Border Guard chief Guntis Pujāts, Constitution Protection Bureau director Jānis Maizītis, Internal Security Bureau chief Valters Mūrnieks and senior prosecutor of the Office of the Prosecutor General Arvīds Kalniņš.
Read also: Colonel Normunds Krapsis approved as chief of Latvian Public Order Police
Supervisors of the committee (with recommendation rights, without voting rights) will include Delna lawyer Zane Zvirgzdiņa, Latvian Police Officers Trade Union president Agris Sūna, Latvian Interior Affairs workers trade union’s board chairman Armands Augustāns and Independent Police Officers Trade Union chairman Māris Bērziņš.
Swedbank in Baltics may have been used to process transactions in violation of sanctions
Swedbank branch offices in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have been used to process transactions worth USD 4.8 million (EUR 4.2 million) that may have violated Unites States sanctions, as uncovered in an internal investigation performed by international law firm Clifford Chance following a request from Swedbank.
Saeima deputies of different opinions about obligations in municipalities after territorial reform
On Wednesday, 11 February, coalition and opposition deputies in the Saeima voiced about the order under which it will be possible to decide on obligations in municipalities that will be merged in the administrative territorial reform.
ECB: Banks charge more for home loans in Baltics than in Scandinavia
Calculations by the European Central Bank indicate that the base interest rate in Estonia and Latvia is considerably higher than in Sweden and Finland. SEB bank’s Estonia branch explained that credit risk levels differ in both regions, ERR reports.
Latvia’s exports increase 4.2% in January 2020
In January 2020 the foreign trade turnover of Latvia amounted to EUR 2.24 billion, which at current prices was 4.2 % larger than a year ago, of which the exports value of goods was 7.2 % higher, but imports value of goods – 1.5 % higher.
Russian State Duma agrees to allow Putin to keep running for President
In Moscow, the draft changes to the Russian constitution permitting Vladimir Putin to keep running for President until 2030, have been passed by the Russian State Duma, Russian state news agency TASS and US state Radio Free Europe report.
Latvian prime minister «smiles and waves» instead of presenting a clear position
It only seem as though Krišjānis Kariņš has put on shoes too big for him, and these shoes are pulling the whole government down with him. It’s not enough that the prime minister pretends not to notice Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s close ties with controversial lawyer Pāvels Rebenoks, now Nemiro has also been seen together with sanctioned Aivars Lembergs. Instead of making it clear that such behaviour is unacceptable, the prime minister, it seems, has decided to stick to the strategy ‘smile and wave, boys’.
Changes to compensated medicines issue may create problems for some Covid-19 patients
As changes come to force for the order of issue of state compensated medicines, which provide for making it a duty for pharmacists and doctors to prescribe cheaper compensated medicines with the same active ingredient as the original medicine as of 1 April 2020, it may create problems for certain Covid-19 coronavirus patients.
Prosecutors in MH17 trial say Russia trying to sabotage investigation
In the Netherlands, the prosecutors of the MH17 trial into the murder of 298 people have said there is evidence that the Russian government is keen to thwart the investigation and some witnesses feel endangered if disclosed, The Guardian reports.
Letter dating back to Lembergs’ imprisonment – how were city management orders issued?
While in prison in 2007 because of charges of corruptive schemes and other serious crimes, Aivars Lembergs continued issuing orders to Ventspils City Council through letters sent from Matīss Prison. The letters detail requests for deputies of the city council to inform him about financial plans, different documents and future city council intentions for the city’s management.
Turkey seeks new and quick refugee deal with EU
Turkey, which, contrary to its deal with the EU, has stopped keeping refugees and migrants from reaching EU borders, has urged the bloc to implement its visa liberalisation promise, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Marguerite Gas to sell its Conexus shares to Japanese Marubeni Foundation
On Tuesday, 10 March, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided to permit the sale of Marguerite Gas’ owned shares in Latvian gas transmission and storage system operator AS Conexus Baltic Grid to Japanese Marubeni Foundation MM Infrastructure Investments Europe Limited, as reported by Economy Ministry.
As opinions clash, Latvian government decides to not appeal unfavourable court ruling in Muižnieks case
Although opinions differed, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, 10 February, decided to not appeal the ruling of the Administrative District Court that declares the government’s decision to not approve Indriķis Muižnieks as the new rector in the University of Latvia as illegal, as reported by Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska.
Why count them? Russian MP proposes removing presidential term limits
In the Russian State Duma, it has been proposed to amend the constitution to remove the limit of two terms for the presidential office. This would grant incumbent Vladimir Putin as chance to be re-elected, Russian state news agency TASS reports.
Latvia to use EU funding to restore three cultural monuments in Riga
Limited project submission selection for the restoration of Dailes Theatre square, Latvian Riflemen Square and the Large Guild Building has commenced, as provided by Cabinet of Ministers requirements approved on Tuesday, 10 March, confirms Culture Ministry’s representative Dace Vizule.
Estonia considers ways to help firms as virus affects business
With the global spread of the novel coronavirus, Estonia is looking at areas, where local companies could be affected, and ways to help businesses, ERR reports.
Šteinbuka: Latvia’s economic growth will slow down because of the coronavirus
Latvia’s economic growth will slow down because of the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19, said Fiscal Discipline Council chairperson Inna Šteinbuka in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Tuesday, 10 March.
BNN interview | Untouchable caste of oligarchs? Authorities unwilling to evaluate Olainfarm talks
Political forces with their contacts in high posts of law enforcement institutions are simply «pulling the brakes on investigated cases». This means even if a criminal case is commenced, it is left largely uninvestigated or is sabotaged, as BNN was told in an interview with lawyer Alvis Pīlāgs about the criminal case regarding Olainfarm talks.
In Estonian Reform Party, no competition to rule of Kallas
The Estonian Reform Party, which is the largest party in the Estonian parliament, but is working in the opposition, is nearing its leadership contest. Yet, there is only one contender, the current chairwoman Kaja Kallas, ERR reports.
US to begin withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan
The US have announced the beginning of the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, implementing a peace deal with the Taliban group in the country invaded by the US in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Latvia’s registered unemployment level down to 6.3% in February
At the end of February 2020 the level of registered unemployment in Latvia was 6.3% of economically active population, which is 0.1 percentage point below the previous month’s level, as reported by the State Employment Agency.
Latvian Welfare Ministry rejects Saeima’s proposal to ban child adoption by foreigners
Latvia’s Welfare Ministry has decided not to support Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee’s proposal to ban child adoption by foreigners. Instead the ministry proposes discussing improving existing regulations, as reported by minister Ramona Petraviča’s advisor.
Italy expands virus outbreak travel ban to whole country
The government in Italy, where more than 9,000 cases and 463 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed, has imposed from Tuesday, March 10, nationwide travel restrictions, French news agency AFP reports.
Gold bars arrested in Rīgas satiksme procurement criminal case
Five gold bars worth approximately EUR 100 000 have been arrested in the Rīgas satiksme procurement case, according to information from LETA.
Germany calls on EU members to accept refugee children from Greek camps
The German government has expressed willingness and urged other EU member states to accept vulnerable refugee children from camps in Greece, according to German public broadcaster DW.
Newest comments
-
Bread man @ 2020-03-11 16:10:03
-
Psy @ 2020-03-10 19:04:22
Bull--###t - I am looking for job myself since state employment agency could not find me suitable job..so I singned a paper to not to hinder their perfect statistics and now I am on my own....
-
3 @ 2020-03-10 17:03:43
-
Joseph Neofytou @ 2020-03-10 16:57:52
-
Sam @ 2020-03-10 16:50:46