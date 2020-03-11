Selection process announced to pick a new chief of Latvian State Police

Assessment criteria and personnel selection process for the post of chief of Latvian State police have been published, as confirmed by Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens’ advisor for communication affairs Beata Jonite.

The selection process was announced on Tuesday, 10 March.

The personnel selection committee has been composed and its composition has been approved by the interior affairs minister. The committee consists of the chairman, vice-chairman, members of the committee, secretariat and invited observers. It will be led by Interior Affairs Ministry’s state secretary Dmitrijs Trofimovs. Interior Affairs Ministry’s parliamentary secretary Signe Bole will be the committee’s vice-chairperson, says Jonite.

Members of the committee include interior affairs minister’s advisor Jānis Veide, the ministry’s vice-state secretary Jānis Bekmanis, State Security Service chief Normunds Mežviets, State Border Guard chief Guntis Pujāts, Constitution Protection Bureau director Jānis Maizītis, Internal Security Bureau chief Valters Mūrnieks and senior prosecutor of the Office of the Prosecutor General Arvīds Kalniņš.

Supervisors of the committee (with recommendation rights, without voting rights) will include Delna lawyer Zane Zvirgzdiņa, Latvian Police Officers Trade Union president Agris Sūna, Latvian Interior Affairs workers trade union’s board chairman Armands Augustāns and Independent Police Officers Trade Union chairman Māris Bērziņš.