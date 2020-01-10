Seven people die in this year’s influenza season in Latvia
In the last two weeks four more people died from flu. This makes seven in total since the beginning of the flu season, according to data compiled by the Disease Prevention and Control Centre (SPKC) for flu and acute upper respiratory infections.
The age of the deceased persons ranged from 53 to 89 years: five women and two men. All patients had suffered from other health problems: chronic cardiovascular and respiratory system diseases, sugar diabetes, as well as kidney and liver problems. None of them were vaccinated against fly, as noted in the report.
This week’s flu intensity was similar to last week’s level: 107.4 cases per 100 000 residents. Flu infection cases were reported by healthcare institutions from all territories included in the monitoring except for Valmiera. The highest flu intensity was registered in Gulbene, Liepāja, Jelgava and Riga. The reduced number of patients turning to healthcare institutions can be explained with holidays, SPKC reports.
141 patients were hospitalized last week – 14 patients were diagnosed with flu-induced pneumonia. Compared to the last week of 2019, when 114 patients were hospitalized, there has been an increase, SPKC explains in its report.
Data from the centre shows that flue infection rates have gone up among residents aged 15 and older. Flue remains the most common illness among children under the age of 15, however. There are some positive signs, however: flu infection rates continued to reduce at the end of December and beginning of 2020.
Read also: Influenza epidemic commences in Latvia
As noted by SPKC, flu impacts the health of older people and those suffering from chronic illnesses – cardiovascular diseases, lung and kidney problems, sugar diabetes, cancer, patients suffering from chronic infections and people with weakened immune system. Flu is especially dangerous for small children and pregnant women.
SPKC reminds that the best defence against flu and complications caused by it is vaccination. Because immunity is formed 14 days after receiving a shot and flu usually spreads for several months – up until the end of May – it is never too late to get a shot, SPKC specialists explain, adding that healthcare workers should get vaccinated as well to protect themselves and their patients.
Landmanis: FKTK needs to explain what banks should do with Ventpils Freeport companies
It is necessary for the Finance and Capital Market Commission to explain to banks how they should act towards companies operating from Ventspils Freeport. «Then companies will be able to prove on their own if they are controlled or not controlled by a person under sanctions,» says Baltic Association – Transport and Logistics CEO Ivars Landmanis.
Two people injured in railway explosion in Daugavpils
A railway explosion in Daugavpils has injured two people. The incident is investigated by the State Labour Inspectorate, as confirmed by Latgale region’s VDI head and chief state inspector Jānis Butāns.
IKEA drops the use of single-use plastic products
From January 2020 onward household goods trader IKEA will no longer use single-use plastic products, such as drinking straws and bags, as confirmed by the company’s representative Renata Dante.
Brussels signs visa facilitation deal with Belarus
The European Commission has signed with Belarus an agreement on the facilitation of the visa regime, ending talks that begun in 2011.
Transit industry: it is unacceptable for thousands of people to not receive wages because of Lembergs
It is unacceptable for salaries to not be paid to thousands of people who have nothing to do with Aivars Lembergs, punishing them alongside the person who is under sanctions, Delfi portal was told by Aivars Gobiņš, official in multiple Ventspils-based transit companies under management by Swiss lawyer Rudolf Meroni.
Plane crash: Iran open to international investigation; Canada points to missile
Iran has expressed readiness to involve foreign specialists in the plane crash investigation. Canada, meanwhile, says it has evidence of possible missile attack.
Kristovskis believes US sanctions are result of KNAB’s and VARAM’s inaction
The US sanctions against Aivars Lembergs represent what Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry and Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau failed to do – prohibit Lembergs from working in the municipal administration and check a large volume of possibly illegally acquired finances, according to what Ventspils City Council opposition deputy Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis said in an interview to Latvijas Avīze.
Thick layer of snow expected in Latvia at week’s end
Lasting precipitation and strong wind, the speed of which may reach 20 m/sec, is expected for most of Latvia at the end of the week, according to forecast from Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Brexit deal continues path of ratification in British parliament
In London, the House of Representatives of the British Parliament has given its final go-ahead to a draft law on the ratification of the European Union withdrawal agreement. The draft law is passed to the upper house as the UK is likely to start its withdrawal on January 31.
Media: USA leans towards possibility of Iran downing Ukrainian plane by accident
More and more USA leans towards the possibility that the Ukrainian passenger aircraft was shot down on Wednesday, 8 January, by Iran by mistake, as US officials told the media.
Employees of many businesses in Ventspils are not paid wages because of Lembergs
Currently there is a high risk of wages being delayed for many employees of companies that work at Ventspils port because banks, having no desire to study the situation with application of sanctions against Aivars Lembergs, have closed accounts of several companies to avoid the risk zone of being associated with Lembergs. Because of this policy, employees of those companies are likely to suffer the most, according to heads of trade unions of transit-related companies, who urge the government to speed up the situation’s resolution, as written by Ventspilnieks.lv.
Bypass in Sarkandaugava to cost 42.5 million; builders – Binders, LNK Industries and Latvijas tilti
Riga City Council’s Transport Department has signed a contract worth EUR 42.5 million with an association of suppliers OTC for the construction of a new bypass in Sarkandaugava, the department reports.
Ābrama: Riga City Council has not given up hope for monopoly
Riga City Council has not given up hope of forming a monopoly in waste management, said Competition Council chairperson Skaidrīte Ābrama in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Thursday, 9 January.
Lithuania’s proposed preventive intelligence conversations under scrutiny and fire
Citing geopolitical tensions, Lithuania’s State Security Department is seeking new powers through amending the Law on Intelligence.
State Auditor on violations on Latvian-Russian border: it is a big example of arbitrariness
«It is a big example of arbitrariness,» said Latvian State Auditor Elita Krūmiņa in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama, commenting on results of the audit performed on the establishment of infrastructure along Latvian-Russian border.
Construction of Rail Baltica railway in Estonia could begin in 2022, firm says
As part of the Rail Baltica project, the construction of the actual railway in Estonia could begin in 2022 or late 2021, has said the executive of RB Rail AS Estonia, Aivar Jaeski.
Victims of Ukrainian plane crash were from seven countries
In the Iran aviation disaster of a passenger plane operated by an Ukrainian airline 176 people died, they were from these two and four other countries, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has stated.
Neringa mayor: Curonian Lagoon’s pollution may reach Latvia
It is entirely possible that most of the untreated sewage polluting Curonian Lagoon by Grigeo Group cardboard production plant in Klaipeda has flowed deeper into the Baltic Sea, admits Mayor of Neringa Darius Jasaitis.
ZZS meets with Lembergs. Cutting ties not among discussed topics
In spite of US sanctions, the Union of Greens and Farmers has decided to not cut ties with the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is not only subjected to international sanctions but is also accused of committing serious crimes, and his party For Latvia and Ventspils.
Border control: Irregular migration drops 92% since 2015 crisis
In the borders of the European Union, irregular migration into the European Union has fallen to its lowest annual level since 2013, the European border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated.
Latvian troops stationed in Iraq to be relocated to Kuwait
Like Denmark, Latvia will relocate its troops stationed in Iraq to Kuwait, as confirmed by Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks.
U.S. not to retaliate against Iran over missile attacks
U.S. President Donald Trump has eased the fear of a possible all-out military conflict with Iran as he showed unwillingness to retaliate against Iran’s missile attacks on U.S. and NATO bases in Iraq.
Burovs refrains from predicting his party’s position about his possible replacement
Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs refrains from predicting what his party may decide in regards to the request submitted by coalition partners about his dismissal.
VK: at least 7.14 million euros spent on Latvian-Russian border infrastructure illegally
When establishing Latvian-Russian border, at least EUR 7.14 million of budget finances and property was used illegally, as concluded by Latvian State Audit.
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest comments
-
Ventspilnieks @ 2020-01-10 07:52:18
Its not because of Lbergs its because of our stupid goverment. They just wanted the port under their tumb to steal more money as always. They just used Lemberg as a tool to do so.
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-07 22:13:00
But the raise of wages should be conditional. Doctors should start working equally with all patients and not giving better attention to those who ”motivate” with envelope.
-
Andris @ 2019-12-29 23:53:15
LANA - perhaps your member organisations will allocate a greater percentage of your income in taxes to cover the growing social and health burden?
-
Prediksi Bola dan Togel Paling Jitu @ 2019-12-28 22:35:04
-
Gunar @ 2019-12-27 18:24:46