Seven people die in this year’s influenza season in Latvia

In the last two weeks four more people died from flu. This makes seven in total since the beginning of the flu season, according to data compiled by the Disease Prevention and Control Centre (SPKC) for flu and acute upper respiratory infections.

The age of the deceased persons ranged from 53 to 89 years: five women and two men. All patients had suffered from other health problems: chronic cardiovascular and respiratory system diseases, sugar diabetes, as well as kidney and liver problems. None of them were vaccinated against fly, as noted in the report.

This week’s flu intensity was similar to last week’s level: 107.4 cases per 100 000 residents. Flu infection cases were reported by healthcare institutions from all territories included in the monitoring except for Valmiera. The highest flu intensity was registered in Gulbene, Liepāja, Jelgava and Riga. The reduced number of patients turning to healthcare institutions can be explained with holidays, SPKC reports.

141 patients were hospitalized last week – 14 patients were diagnosed with flu-induced pneumonia. Compared to the last week of 2019, when 114 patients were hospitalized, there has been an increase, SPKC explains in its report.

Data from the centre shows that flue infection rates have gone up among residents aged 15 and older. Flue remains the most common illness among children under the age of 15, however. There are some positive signs, however: flu infection rates continued to reduce at the end of December and beginning of 2020.

Read also: Influenza epidemic commences in Latvia

As noted by SPKC, flu impacts the health of older people and those suffering from chronic illnesses – cardiovascular diseases, lung and kidney problems, sugar diabetes, cancer, patients suffering from chronic infections and people with weakened immune system. Flu is especially dangerous for small children and pregnant women.

SPKC reminds that the best defence against flu and complications caused by it is vaccination. Because immunity is formed 14 days after receiving a shot and flu usually spreads for several months – up until the end of May – it is never too late to get a shot, SPKC specialists explain, adding that healthcare workers should get vaccinated as well to protect themselves and their patients.