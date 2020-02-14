Share prices plummet on stock markets over concerns for coronavirus

On Thursday, 13 February, share prices around the world plummeted as concerns over the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic in China. London Stock Exchange index declined shortly after British Finance Minister Sajid Javid’s sudden resignation.

Unlike Wednesday, when Wall Street indexes had reached new records, they declined again on Thursday in response to dire news from China.

After China changed the method used to record Covid-19 infection cases, the official numbers immediately jumped. Japan also registered the first death case caused by this coronavirus. In Vietnam approximately 10 000 people were put in quarantine after six coronavirus-induced deaths in several villages.

«A lot is unclear with this coronavirus,» said Manulife Asset Management representative Nathan Thooft.

US White House representative Larry Kudlow announced that USA is somewhat disappointed in the lack of transparency from China and the country’s refusal to accept US aid.

US Department of the Treasury sold bonds with record-low yield on Thursday, as investors searched for save investments under conditions with virus-related uncertainties.

US stock exchange index Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.4% to 29 423.31 points on Thursday. Standard & Poor’s 500 index declined 0.2% to 3 373.94 points, whereas Nasdaq Composite declined 0.1% to 9 711.97 points.

London Stock Exchange index FTSE 100 declined 1.3% to 7 451.03 points, Frankfurt stock exchange index DAX 30 declined 0.1% to 13 745.43 points, whereas Paris stock exchange index CAC 40 declined 0.2% to 6 093.14 points.

The price of WTI brand crude increased 0.7% to 51.52 USD/barrel at New York stock exchange on 13 February. The price of Brent brand crude at London stock exchange increased 1.2% to 56.45 USD/barrel.

Euro value before US dollar declined from 1.0874 to 1.0837 USD/EUR, British pound sterling value before US dollar increased from 1.2960 to 1.3042 USD/GBP, whereas US dollar value before Japanese yen declined from 110.09 to 10981 JPY/USD. Euro value before British pound sterling declined from 83.90 to 83.11 GBP/EUR.