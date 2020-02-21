Shareholder Juris Radzevičs dismisses Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks board member

Juris Radzevičs, who is a shareholder in LLC Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks (RNP) has dismissed RNP board member Ardis Pāvilsons, as LETA was told by the official.

At the beginning of February State Police (VP) Economic Crimes Enforcement Unity (ENAP) detained three persons in the so-called RNP elevator case. Unofficial information available to LETA and LTV states that Pāvilsons was among those detained. However, it is currently unknown if any status was provided to him in this case.

Pāvilsons was appointed in the board of RNP by then the shareholder and chairman of Riga City Council Oļegs Burovs, who said it was done following a proposal from ex-partner Harmony.

Radzevičs explained his decision by saying that after the visit of law enforcers Pāvilsons has lost his trust. He added that Pāvilsons’ reputation is also questionable, because he was previously in charge of LLC Hausmaster, which had participated in a procurement also investigated by police.

Currently RNP interim board consists of Ernests Saulītis, once VSIA Daugavas Stadium board member Elmārs Martinsons, Riga City Council Property Department’s lawyer Irīna Miķelsone and Riga City Council Planning, Procurement and Control Department head Una Skrastiņa.

As it is known, at the end of January ENAP performed investigative activities at RNP main headquarters on A. Čaka street 42 and the offices of Liftu alianse company.

Last year, ENAP commenced a criminal process on possible fraud committed by an organized group and money laundering by multiple companies providing services to RNP.

Investigative activities cover a long period of time and focus on transactions worth several million euros. ENAP cooperated with foreign partners in the investigation and it is entirely possible that traces may lead to foreign countries.

RNP board, meanwhile, has suspended its Technical Office director Edgars Akmenis and the office’s Electronic Systems Department manager Andrejs Maļinovskis from their posts over the criminal process. According to information from the company’s website, Maļinovskis was the head of the procurement committee’s chairman in the elevator maintenance procurement, which is the focus of the criminal process. Akmens was Maļinovskis deputy.

RNP is owned by Riga City Council. In 2018 the company worked with turnover of EUR 59.05 million and profits of EUR 1.09 million.

Information from Firmas.lv shows that Liftu alianse is owned by Babkins. In 2018 the company’s turnover had increased 20%, reaching EUR 1 319 939. The company’s profits had reached EUR 1 214 689.

As previously reported, last year building management company AS Hausmaster and elevator manufacturer AS Latvijas lifts-Šindlers turned to Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) and ENAP with a request to investigate RNP elevator procurement.

The application mentioned that Hausmaster together with Latvijas lifts-Šindlers and taken part in RNP’s organized procurement Elevator technical maintenance, planned and emergency repairs. Requirements of the procurement outlined the need for 134 specialists and that in order to qualify for participation, turnover of companies for the previous three years needed to have had been EUR 8 300 000. However, all submitted offers, including the one from Hausmaster and Latvijas lifts-Šindlers, were rejected and the procurement was ended.

In spite of that, RNP organizing a new procurement two weeks after the first one ended. LLC Vidzemes lifts, LLC Avva, LLC Kone lifti Latvija, LLC Lifts and LLC LVS centrs were invited to participate. Hausmaster and Latvijas lifts-Šindlers outlined in their request to law enforcers that some of those companies have only two to three employees and that turnover of some of those companies does not exceed EUR 50 000.

«In spite of the fact that both Latvijas lifts-Šindlers and Hausmaster have the necessary qualifications and resources to participate in the negotiations procedure, we did not receive an invitation. As a result, the contract for elevator maintenance, planned and emergency repair services worth EUR 8 300 000 was given to LLC Liftu alianse – a company without necessary experience and resources to perform duties. The company has only eight employees,» the application to law enforcers mentioned.