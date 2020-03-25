Shopping centres to shut down in Latvia on weekends; food stores to remain open

To limit the Covid-19 pandemic in Latvia it has been decided to close down gyms. Shopping centres will close their doors on weekends, Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš told journalists on Tuesday, 24 March.

This requirement will not apply to pharmacies and food stores, veterinary shops, gardening and construction stores, as well as optician stores.

According to Kariņš, the decision to close down gyms, as well as shopping centres on Saturdays and Sundays was made to reduce crowds and limit the spread of the disease.