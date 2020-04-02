Shuttle buses and express buses on hold in Riga

LLC Rīgas mikroautobusu satiksme (RMS) has decided to shut down shuttle bus services on all routes in Riga until the state of emergency in Latvia is over, as confirmed by RMS.

To halt the spread of COVID-19 in Latvia, including through public transport, Latvia has established a number of restrictions and security measures. As of 21 March multiple RMS routes and trips on specific weekend routes in Riga are closed. On top of that, on 26 March Latvia’s Transport Ministry issued an order that mentions carriers, where possible, should limit the use of shuttle bus services, RMS reminds.

RMS provides passenger services using shuttle buses and express buses. Transport Ministry’s order limits the use of aforementioned public transports, as well as enforces social distancing among passengers. Considering the aforementioned, RMS has concluded there is no way to ensure execution of the order in any other way

other than putting on hold public transport services for the duration of the state of emergency.

This why as of 2 April shuttle buses and express buses will cease all movement on the following routes – 203, 204, 209, 214, 233, 263, 271, 300. Changes will remain in force until the end of the state of emergency.

Some of RMS drivers are already on vacation. Once their vacation is over, they will be idle. The same will apply to other workers. RMS apologizes to all passengers for the inconveniences caused by this decision and hopes the situation with COVID-19 improves in the future and the company is able to restore operations.