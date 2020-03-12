SIF: wage difference between genders reportedly 14.1% in 2018

The Social Integration Fund (SIF), using a video presentation of a social experiment and expert discussion, opened a new season of the Openness is Value informative campaign on Wednesday, 11 March. This year this campaign will focus on gender equality in Latvia, as confirmed by the campaign’s communication specialist Katrīna Ķeķe.

The campaign’s motto is ‘What he can – she can, what she can – he can!’ Its goal is to promote awareness of gender equality in Latvia and identify topical discrimination risks and prevention scenarios to reduce them.

Ķeķe explains that although gender equality in Latvia has improved over the years, the survey performed by SKDS in February 2019 as part of Openness is Value in Latvia concluded that every fifth Latvian resident faces gender discrimination on the labour market.

«The campaign will focus on stereotypes in education and choice of profession, labour market offer and opportunities, wage difference, responsibility and role in the family».

Latvia is 18th among EU member states gender equality-wise. Commenting on the general situation in Latvia, Welfare Ministry’s state security Ingus Alliks said although Latvia’s indexes are generally good when compared to average EU indexes and have improved in the past several years. Nevertheless, there are still some challenges ahead. There is still some segregation among professions – in certain industries the majority of employed people are either men or women.

Alliks says generally women and men can study professions equally well and work in any field – education, healthcare, natural sciences and engineering sciences.

He also says anyone should have a choice to develop their interests and skills regardless of whether a profession is better suited for men or women. People should have the opportunity to balance professional growth with family life.

Generally the difference between genders is observed in other fields. For example – in Latvia the wage difference between genders had reached 14.1% in 2018, which is slightly below Europe’s average index (15.7%). There are bigger differences observed in other fields. Only 5% of men work in education, healthcare and social care, whereas only 6% of women work in science, technologies, engineering sciences and mathematics. Only 17% of women with children are able to find time for sports, culture and other leisure activities outside of home, whereas for men this index is twice as large – 33%, Ķeķe comments the gender equality situation.