SIF: wage difference between genders reportedly 14.1% in 2018
The Social Integration Fund (SIF), using a video presentation of a social experiment and expert discussion, opened a new season of the Openness is Value informative campaign on Wednesday, 11 March. This year this campaign will focus on gender equality in Latvia, as confirmed by the campaign’s communication specialist Katrīna Ķeķe.
The campaign’s motto is ‘What he can – she can, what she can – he can!’ Its goal is to promote awareness of gender equality in Latvia and identify topical discrimination risks and prevention scenarios to reduce them.
Ķeķe explains that although gender equality in Latvia has improved over the years, the survey performed by SKDS in February 2019 as part of Openness is Value in Latvia concluded that every fifth Latvian resident faces gender discrimination on the labour market.
«The campaign will focus on stereotypes in education and choice of profession, labour market offer and opportunities, wage difference, responsibility and role in the family».
Latvia is 18th among EU member states gender equality-wise. Commenting on the general situation in Latvia, Welfare Ministry’s state security Ingus Alliks said although Latvia’s indexes are generally good when compared to average EU indexes and have improved in the past several years. Nevertheless, there are still some challenges ahead. There is still some segregation among professions – in certain industries the majority of employed people are either men or women.
Alliks says generally women and men can study professions equally well and work in any field – education, healthcare, natural sciences and engineering sciences.
He also says anyone should have a choice to develop their interests and skills regardless of whether a profession is better suited for men or women. People should have the opportunity to balance professional growth with family life.
Generally the difference between genders is observed in other fields. For example – in Latvia the wage difference between genders had reached 14.1% in 2018, which is slightly below Europe’s average index (15.7%). There are bigger differences observed in other fields. Only 5% of men work in education, healthcare and social care, whereas only 6% of women work in science, technologies, engineering sciences and mathematics. Only 17% of women with children are able to find time for sports, culture and other leisure activities outside of home, whereas for men this index is twice as large – 33%, Ķeķe comments the gender equality situation.
Winergy-related people sentenced to prison for defrauding Latvia’s state budget funds
Riga Regional Court has sentenced three people who were previously associated with wind turbine park LLC Winergy to prison for defrauding state budget funds worth EUR 2.1 million.
Latvian government conceptually supports increasing wages for teachers
During the development of the 2020 budget for Latvia, parties forming the coalition conceptually agreed on an increase of wages for teachers starting with 1 September 2020, as reported by Education and Science Ministry.
Latvian NVA invites employers to apply for training of desired employees
Latvian State Employment Agency has organized a campaign for requests from employers for training of desired workers as part of European Social Fund project Support for unemployed persons’ education and its activity Training over employers, NVA confirms. Employers will be able to submit applications until 25 March.
With 30 years into independence, Lithuanian pundits speak not only of achievements
Lithuania has clinched a landmark milestone this past Wednesday, the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Lithuanian independence. A Vilmorus poll released on the occasion shows that 58,1 per cent of Lithuanians are satisfied with the changes over the last 30 years and, well, a sizeable 28.4 percent were discontent with them.
Estonian MPs adopt pension reform rejected before by President Kaljulaid
The Estonian Parliament has passed for the second time a sweeping pension reform that sets forth making second pillar pension reform voluntary. The draft law was previously returned to MPs by President Kersti Kaljulaid.
Six more Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia; two-week quarantine in schools after spring break proposed
Latvia’s Crisis Management Council proposes a two-week quarantine in schools after spring break, as confirmed by Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s announcement on Twitter.
EU urges Greece to ensure right to asylum amid migration crisis
The European Commission has reminded Greece, which is facing a mass migration wave on its border with Turkey, that it should uphold the right to asylum, British news portal The Guardian reports.
US to suspend entry of Europeans over coronavirus, Trump says
US President Donald Trump has announced that the US suspending the entry of people from the EU Schengen area for 30 days to keep Americans safe from the new coronavirus, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Artuss Kaimiņš accuses Atis Zakatistovs of spreading false information
Latvian Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš will turn to the parliament’s Mandate, Ethics and Submissions Committee against his once political associate Atis Zakatistovs, accusing him of spreading false information.
Swedbank in Baltics may have been used to process transactions in violation of sanctions
Swedbank branch offices in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have been used to process transactions worth USD 4.8 million (EUR 4.2 million) that may have violated Unites States sanctions, as uncovered in an internal investigation performed by international law firm Clifford Chance following a request from Swedbank.
Kalniete: if Putin rules Russia until 2036, there will be two generations with no knowledge of democracy
If Russian President Vladimir Putin continues leading Russia until 2036, two whole generations will have grown up with no knowledge how democracy actually works, claims Latvian European Parliament member Sandra Kalniete.
Saeima deputies of different opinions about obligations in municipalities after territorial reform
On Wednesday, 11 February, coalition and opposition deputies in the Saeima voiced about the order under which it will be possible to decide on obligations in municipalities that will be merged in the administrative territorial reform.
Selection process announced to pick a new chief of Latvian State Police
Assessment criteria and personnel selection process for the post of chief of Latvian State police have been published, as confirmed by Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens’ advisor for communication affairs Beata Jonite.
ECB: Banks charge more for home loans in Baltics than in Scandinavia
Calculations by the European Central Bank indicate that the base interest rate in Estonia and Latvia is considerably higher than in Sweden and Finland. SEB bank’s Estonia branch explained that credit risk levels differ in both regions, ERR reports.
Latvia’s exports increase 4.2% in January 2020
In January 2020 the foreign trade turnover of Latvia amounted to EUR 2.24 billion, which at current prices was 4.2 % larger than a year ago, of which the exports value of goods was 7.2 % higher, but imports value of goods – 1.5 % higher.
Russian State Duma agrees to allow Putin to keep running for President
In Moscow, the draft changes to the Russian constitution permitting Vladimir Putin to keep running for President until 2030, have been passed by the Russian State Duma, Russian state news agency TASS and US state Radio Free Europe report.
Latvian prime minister «smiles and waves» instead of presenting a clear position
It only seem as though Krišjānis Kariņš has put on shoes too big for him, and these shoes are pulling the whole government down with him. It’s not enough that the prime minister pretends not to notice Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s close ties with controversial lawyer Pāvels Rebenoks, now Nemiro has also been seen together with sanctioned Aivars Lembergs. Instead of making it clear that such behaviour is unacceptable, the prime minister, it seems, has decided to stick to the strategy ‘smile and wave, boys’.
Changes to compensated medicines issue may create problems for some Covid-19 patients
As changes come to force for the order of issue of state compensated medicines, which provide for making it a duty for pharmacists and doctors to prescribe cheaper compensated medicines with the same active ingredient as the original medicine as of 1 April 2020, it may create problems for certain Covid-19 coronavirus patients.
Prosecutors in MH17 trial say Russia trying to sabotage investigation
In the Netherlands, the prosecutors of the MH17 trial into the murder of 298 people have said there is evidence that the Russian government is keen to thwart the investigation and some witnesses feel endangered if disclosed, The Guardian reports.
Letter dating back to Lembergs’ imprisonment – how were city management orders issued?
While in prison in 2007 because of charges of corruptive schemes and other serious crimes, Aivars Lembergs continued issuing orders to Ventspils City Council through letters sent from Matīss Prison. The letters detail requests for deputies of the city council to inform him about financial plans, different documents and future city council intentions for the city’s management.
Turkey seeks new and quick refugee deal with EU
Turkey, which, contrary to its deal with the EU, has stopped keeping refugees and migrants from reaching EU borders, has urged the bloc to implement its visa liberalisation promise, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Marguerite Gas to sell its Conexus shares to Japanese Marubeni Foundation
On Tuesday, 10 March, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided to permit the sale of Marguerite Gas’ owned shares in Latvian gas transmission and storage system operator AS Conexus Baltic Grid to Japanese Marubeni Foundation MM Infrastructure Investments Europe Limited, as reported by Economy Ministry.
As opinions clash, Latvian government decides to not appeal unfavourable court ruling in Muižnieks case
Although opinions differed, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, 10 February, decided to not appeal the ruling of the Administrative District Court that declares the government’s decision to not approve Indriķis Muižnieks as the new rector in the University of Latvia as illegal, as reported by Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska.
Why count them? Russian MP proposes removing presidential term limits
In the Russian State Duma, it has been proposed to amend the constitution to remove the limit of two terms for the presidential office. This would grant incumbent Vladimir Putin as chance to be re-elected, Russian state news agency TASS reports.
Newest comments
-
Chris Szydlowski @ 2020-03-12 19:29:55
About time!!! Well done Madam. Meanwhile most of the travellers brought home from China on special airplanes NEVER underwent any kind of quarantine and had been allowed to join their families after a simple health test. THIS is how irresponsibly EU countries had brought the covid-19 expansion onto themselves. So any decision to limit travel, meetings and interaction of citizens is a GREAT one... finally
-
Bread man @ 2020-03-11 16:10:03
-
Psy @ 2020-03-10 19:04:22
Bull--###t - I am looking for job myself since state employment agency could not find me suitable job..so I singned a paper to not to hinder their perfect statistics and now I am on my own....
-
3 @ 2020-03-10 17:03:43
-
Joseph Neofytou @ 2020-03-10 16:57:52