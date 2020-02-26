SIFFA director: Latvia has the second lowest cancer treatment funding in Europe

Over the course of two years, Latvia’s list of state-compensated medicines has been expanded with only two modern generation medicines for cancer treatment, which is less when compared to Lithuania and Estonia, as reported by Association of International Innovative Pharmaceuticals Producers (SIFFA) director Valters Bolēvics.

In Latvia the two latest additions to the list of state-compensated medicines brings the number of medicines to a total of 31, and considerably below numbers in Lithuania, where the list of new medicines has been expanded recently with seven new medicines, making the total list come to 69, which is also below that of Estonia, where ten new innovative were added last year, making the total number of medicines on the list 63. This picture is presented by SIFFA’s performed assessment on the accessibility of state-paid innovative cancer treatment medicines in Baltic States, says Bolēvics.

Commenting on data compiled by medicine manufacturers, Bolēvics notes that this data outlines a negative tendency when cancer treatment in Latvia is provided with considerably less money for new and innovative medicines when compared to other countries. He mentions this as a reason why cancer patients’ treatment in Latvia is behind not only wealthier European member states but also Lithuania and Estonia.

Latvia’s compensation system has been updated with only two new medicines – medicine for liver cancer and medicines for metastatic melanoma treatment.

Additionally, Bolēvics points towards funding for cancer treatment. European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) in its report ‘Comparator report on cancer in Europe EFPIA 209 – disease burden, costs and access to medicines’ mentions that on average cancer treatment per capita was EUR 57 in 2018, whereas in Lithuania the cost was EUR 70 and in Estonia – EUR 73. This funding puts Latvia last among not only Baltic States but also second in the last in Europe.

Commenting on the general situation, Bolēvics stresses Latvia cannot ignore the progress and accomplishments observed in the global medical industry. To improve accessibility of medicines, it is necessary to make decisions on increase of financing for compensated medicines, as well as systematically transition towards a payment model under which medicines will be compensated fully, not partially.