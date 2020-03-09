SIFFA: Latvian residents reportedly pay EUR 114.3 million in medicine markup

Last year, patients in Latvia paid a total of EUR 114.3 million or 49.24% of medicines’ self-cost in markup applied by wholesale traders and pharmacies, as reported by International Innovative Pharmaceuticals Producers (SIFFA) director Valters Bolēvics.

This much is affirmed by calculations from SIFFA. After compiling information about prescribed medicines consumption in Latvia from the State Medicines Agency and Latvia’s National Health Service, SIFFA concluded that in 2019 the turnover of prescribed medicines in pharmacies and healthcare institutions in Latvia was EUR 346.43 million (excluding VAT), says Bolēvics.

The total number of sold packages of medicines reached 27.47 million last year.

Calculation of average price of a package of prescribed medicine at pharmacies and healthcare institutions shows it was EUR 12.61, excluding VAT. Bolēvics explains that this price consisted of medicine manufacturers’ average price EUR 8.45 and the markup applied by pharmacies and wholesale traders of EUR 4.16, which means approximately one-third of the price is paid by patients as markup.

Generally, the calculation of average markups applied by pharmacies and wholesale traders over self-cost of medicines shows that by purchasing medicines at pharmacies, patients have paid EUR 114.3 million or 49.24% of medicines’ self-cost in markups, explains Bolēvics.

«Comparing Latvia’s markup model to the same model used in Lithuania reveals that the same prescribed medicine in Lithuania costs on average EUR 2.11 less when compared to Latvia.»

If the medicine manufacturer’s average price for package of medicines is EUR 8.45, the markup applied by pharmacies and wholesale traders is EUR 2.10, making the end price EUR 10.55, excluding VAT, says Bolēvics.

There are no signs to suggest the wholesale traders and pharmacy business in Lithuania is organized on the principle of altruism. At the same time, in Latvia the state-set markup volume for prescribed medicines is too high, which allows businessmen in Latvia earn more when compared to Lithuania or Estonia.

«Changing the markup model in Latvia would help save EUR 56.58 million annually.»

Since 2005 Latvia has had an unchanged system based on which pharmacies and wholesale traders calculate markup for prescribed medicines, which is why patients regularly overpay because of said markup.