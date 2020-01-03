Since 2016 the number of children in orphanages has dropped by more than 500

Since 2016 the number of children in orphanages around Latvia has declined by more than 500, as reported by Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Friday, 3 January.

While there were 1 216 children in kindergartens in 2016, now their number is 705, the minister reported, stressing that this includes state and municipal kindergartens.

Petraviča notes that approximately half of children are not legally free. This means their parents still have their parenting rights. Other children are available for adoption.

The minister reminds that since July 2019 there is support for adopters, adding the number of foster families has increased since then.

Petraviča also notes that a reform of the orphan courts has commenced. As part of this reform, one of the priorities is working with families preventively so that it is not necessary to put children in orphanages.