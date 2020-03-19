Situation with Covid-19 stable in Latvia, but it may «quiet before the storm»

The situation with coronavirus Covid-19 in Latvia is stable now, but it may be only «quiet before the storm», said the head doctor of Latvia’s Infectology Centre Baiba Rozentāle in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama on 19 March.

Much depends on the people, said Rozentāle, pointing towards the many thousands that have repatriated from foreign countries. She once again stressed the importance for these people to maintain self-isolation by staying home to prevent putting others at risk.

She also stressed the importance of disinfecting surfaces. Explaining why wet cleaning is important, Rozentāle said «the virus cannot become airborne on its own». «With wet cleaning it remains on the ground, which makes it unable to do harm».

«80% of people fall ill either without symptoms or with very minor symptoms. 17-18% show heavy symptoms.»

As previously reported, following the state of emergency declared 14 March Latvia’s government also decided on 17 March to shut down all international passenger service through airports, ports, bus parks and railway. This restriction does not extend to passenger transports via state owned aircraft and military transports.

Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš told in an interview to LTV programme 900 sekundes on 18 March that the state of emergency in Latvia may be extended after 14 April.

