Six more Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia; two-week quarantine in schools after spring break proposed

Latvia’s Crisis Management Council proposes a two-week quarantine in schools after spring break, as confirmed by Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s announcement on Twitter.

She also writes that she will propose ceasing all face-to-face teaching in higher education institutions and pre-school facilities starting from Monday, 16 March.

The Healthcare Minister, according to her entry on Twitter, also plans to limit public events to 500 maximum participants.

Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre reports a total of 41 laboratory tests have been performed in the last couple of days to confirm Covid-19 infection cases. Six of them turned out positive. A total of 332 people have been tested.

So far Covid-19 infection has been confirmed for 16 people in Latvia.

BNN had previously reported that the coronavirus outbreak has reached the level of a global pandemic. This much was confirmed by the World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, 11 March.

In the past two weeks Covid-19 coronavirus infection cases have increased thirteen times in the epicentre of the virus outbreak in China. The number of affected countries has tripled, he said. The number of Covid-19 infection cases in 114 countries has reached 118 000. 4 291 people have died from the virus.