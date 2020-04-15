Skaidrīte Ābrama steps down as head of Latvia’s Competition Council

Wednesday, 15 April, is the last work day for the board chairperson of the Competition Council (KP) Skaidrīte Ābrama, as confirmed by the council.

Ābrama has worked at this institution for 16 years. She spent half of this term at the head of this institution.

Between 2004 and 2009 Ābrama served as KP board member. After that and until October 2011 she served as KP’s senior economist. Since June 2012 she was in charge of the Competition Council and in 2017 she was approved for a second five-year term.

In 2016 Ābrama was added to Global Competition Review’s list Women in Antitrust 2016, putting her among the most influential women around the world working in protection of competition rights and enforcement. In 2018 Ābrama was elected to OECD Competition Committee’s bureau, becoming the first Eastern European representative in this organization.

Ābrama: «When I became the head of the institution I had two primary goals. One of them was fighting the most serious competition rights violations, especially in regards to cartel agreements, and resolving smaller violations with other methods, such as warnings or mediation.»

As the second goal, Ābrama mentioned improving the competition culture in different social groups – from children to Saeima deputies, educating them about the principles of fair competition.

«On top of that, my plans included doing everything possible to make Latvia’s competition institution an equal and highly respectable cooperation partner on an international level. Thanks to the selfless work of my team, I can say these goals have been generally accomplished.»

Since 2012 the institution has made a total of 50 decisions in regards to the most serious violations of competition rights. Nearly half of them were about cartels, note KP.

Over the course of eight years KP has punished 161 companies and has warned 126 persons for less important violations. KP has issued fines worth more than EUR 30 million.

The council also notes the institution has not only been a harsh supervisor but also an ally for businesses and industry supervisors that has helped uncover flaws and has assisted with their prevention.

Ābrama stresses the time spent in KP will go down in Latvia’s competition rights protection history with two accomplishments – expanded coverage of competition rights on decisions of public persons and actions and increased recognition of KP as a competition rights protection institution on an international level.

As it is known, after more than six years of discussions with politicians and municipal representatives 1 January 2020 marked to coming into force of amendments to the Law on Competition that provide the institution with wider authority in taking measures against state and municipal companies for distorting competition.