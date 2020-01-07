Skaidrīte Ābrama to leave Latvian Competition Council in April

Skaidrīte Ābrama intends to leave her position as head of Latvian Competition Council (CC), as affirmed by Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro.

Ābrama will leave her position of her own volition on 15 April. The minister adds her resignation came as a surprise, but he will approve it.

«I was surprised because we’ve had good cooperation so far. We discussed different topics together,» said the minister, wishing Ābrama a good rest and good fortune in her future career.

According to Nemiro, Economy Ministry will soon organize a selection process to search for a new head for Competition Council. The candidate selected in this process will have to be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

CC did not provide any detailed explanations for the reasons why Ābrama has decided to leave. The only thing that is known is that she has decided to step down on her own. She will leave her post on 15 April.

Ābrama admits leaving for personal reasons. She denied any pressure from politicians or any industry supervised by the institution. She said had there been any pressure, she would not have decided to step down.

She believes CC is one of the best and most efficient state administration institutions, adding that since its foundation the institution has become more noticeable and has established good cooperation with social partners. According to Ābrama, she has worked hard to make sure the institution is able to contribute something good. She also praises the team working there, saying the people there are some of the most enthusiastic in state administration.

Although the head of CC believes experience in the business environment has helped her perform her duties better (including by reducing bureaucracy), she could not say for sure if the next head of the institution should also come from the business environment. According to her, working in business requires active decision-making and the ability to adapt to changes. However, there is no shortage of experienced people in state administration who are more than suited to take charge over Competition Council.

Ābrama said she is not prepared to speak about possible future professional challenges she might face, saying that eight years in CC and non-standard working hours can be considered as two workloads, which has affected both her and her relatives. This is why she intends to rest.

Ābrama has been the head of Latvian Competition Council since June 2012. She was approved for a second term in 2017.