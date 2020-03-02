Slovak election marks end of dominance of ex-Fico’s Smer-SD party

In the election of the Slovak National Council, held over the weekend, voters have taken away the dominant political position of ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico’s Smer-SD party entrusting it to the anticorruption party OLaNO, The Guardian reports.

Promising to achieve anti-corruption measures in the Slovak judiciary and police, Igor Matovič, the leader of the winning OLaNO party, galvanised voter anger over the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée, and the high-level corruption their deaths exposed.

OLaNO received 25.02% of the vote for 53 seats in the 150-member National Council, full results from the Saturday, February 29, election showed, and is expected to seek coalition partners to clinch a majority of 78 or even a constitutional majority of 90, The Guardian wrote.

Matovič has stated he expected to open talks with all parties except the outgoing Smer-SD, which won 18.29% for 38 seats, and the far-right Our Slovakia LSNS, which received 7.97% for 17 mandates, The Guardian reports.