Smiltēns: Riga City Council’s situation can be described – divide, redistribute and plunder

«The situation in at Riga City Council can be described with three words – divide, redistribute, plunder,» said leader of Latvian Association of Regions (LRA) Edvards Smiltēns in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama on Thursday, 16 January.

«Riga City Council opposition is like my cat: he doesn’t catch mice, but likes to play with them,» Smiltēns criticized the city council’s opposition, adding that it has not used the option to take over power in Riga or dismiss the ruling coalition.

Smiltēns allows that Riga City Council opposition may lack experience or fears actually managing the city council.

LRA intends to take part in Riga City Council election, and Smiltēns will be this party’s mayoral candidate. The politician is confident his offer differs from that of the coalition and the opposition. Smiltēns is also confident LRA is one of the few parties with a great deal of experience managing a municipality.

As for running in Riga City Council elections, Smiltēns admits LRA does not exclude cooperation with others. Informal talks have been held with Progressive party, Latvian Farmers Union and Latvian Green party, but they stumbled on the topic of Aivars Lembergs’s potential influence.

Read also: Honour to Serve Riga will not support Mayor Oļegs Burovs’ dismissal

Smiltēns admits there was a ray of hope after Dana Reizniece-Ozola’s invitation to distance from Lembergs. However, talks were discontinued because others have pledged public support.

LRA leader also reveals that his party had wanted to transition from an association of parties into a party, but Riga City Council elections changed things. This process should not be rushed, so that it is possible to avoid complications, says the politician. He adds, however, it will be done in the first half of the year.