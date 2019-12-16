Snap elections in Riga may be postponed until March

If Latvia’s government and Saeima support dismissal of Riga City Council, snap elections in the capital city may be pushed to the first half of March, according to information from LETA.

If final reading of the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council is not made due to the massive amount of work the Saeima has on its plate, it is possible the final decision may be made in the first half of January.

There is still a degree of uncertainty about support of all coalition members for Riga City Council’s dismissal. Statements made by certain opposition politicians do not provide any option for them to decide in favour of supporting this law.

Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s prepared legislative draft provides for organizing snap elections in Riga on the first Saturday two months after the law on dismissal comes to force.

It is planned for the legislative draft to be viewed by the government on Tuesday, 17 December.

VARAM’s prepared documents mention a possible date for snap elections of Riga City Council – 29 February.

As previously reported, VARAM has decided to initiate Riga City Council’s dismissal because the minister has concluded that the city council has failed to perform one of its main autonomous functions – organize carrying of household waste.

On top of that, the Saeima has amendments in the works that provide for allowing municipal councils be elected for a longer term, as well as reviewing the term for interim administrations in the event of dismissal of city councils.

This means Riga City Council may be elected for more than five years. The normal term for city councils is four years in Latvia.