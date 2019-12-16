Snap elections in Riga may be postponed until March
If Latvia’s government and Saeima support dismissal of Riga City Council, snap elections in the capital city may be pushed to the first half of March, according to information from LETA.
If final reading of the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council is not made due to the massive amount of work the Saeima has on its plate, it is possible the final decision may be made in the first half of January.
There is still a degree of uncertainty about support of all coalition members for Riga City Council’s dismissal. Statements made by certain opposition politicians do not provide any option for them to decide in favour of supporting this law.
Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s prepared legislative draft provides for organizing snap elections in Riga on the first Saturday two months after the law on dismissal comes to force.
It is planned for the legislative draft to be viewed by the government on Tuesday, 17 December.
VARAM’s prepared documents mention a possible date for snap elections of Riga City Council – 29 February.
As previously reported, VARAM has decided to initiate Riga City Council’s dismissal because the minister has concluded that the city council has failed to perform one of its main autonomous functions – organize carrying of household waste.
Read also: Riga City Council’s interim administration may be entrusted to VARAM state secretary Balševics
On top of that, the Saeima has amendments in the works that provide for allowing municipal councils be elected for a longer term, as well as reviewing the term for interim administrations in the event of dismissal of city councils.
This means Riga City Council may be elected for more than five years. The normal term for city councils is four years in Latvia.
Russia expects to complete Nord Stream 2 amid U.S. sanctions
American sanctions against builders of Nord Stream 2 approved by the U.S. Congress would not prevent the Baltic Sea gas pipeline project from being completed, Kremlin press representative Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Riga City Council’s dismissal draft makes its way through in the Saeima
On Wednesday, 18 December, Saeima submitted for review to the Budget and Finance Committee the legislative draft about the dismissal of Riga City Council. Thereby the draft has started its way through the parliament.
Companies in which Lembergs no longer has control will not be impacted by sanctions
The sanctions US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control applied to Aivars Lembergs and the organizations under his control will not affect the companies in which the court has taken away any control or influence the suspended mayor of Ventspils once had, as reported by Baltic Association – Transport and Logistics.
Productivity rise for Baltic company can be secured through innovations
In the next 12 months businesses in Latvia and Estonia have plans to increase productivity by developing innovations, whereas businesses in Lithuania have plans to do this by increasing production output, as concluded by SEB Bank’s survey among financial directors of major Baltic companies.
Means of 22% Estonians were close to poverty, data on 2018 show
In Estonia, last year, 21.7% of the population lived at risk of poverty, while 2,4% of Estonians lived off means seen as absolute poverty, according to estimates by Statistics Estonia.
Prime Minister about US sanctions: this is an opportunity to sort some things out
The sanctions applied to Aivars Lembergs and Ventspils Freeport by the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control is an opportunity to sort some things out, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma.
Polish Supreme Court sees EU membership danger in judicial reforms
Polish Supreme Court has expressed concern over planned judicial law, which would permit removal of judges for being outspoken about judicial policy. In case judicial reforms are implemented, their non-compliance with European Union law could end in risking continued Polish membership in the bloc.
Saeima committee: communication with VID is planned to be electronic only
On Tuesday, 17 December, Saeima’s Budget and Finance Committee conceptually supported amendments to the Law on Taxes and Duties that provide for all applications to be submitted to the State Revenue Service regarding tax administration from 2021 onward from residents using only the electronic declaration system, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
KNAB to assess if sanctions against Lembergs are ground for ending state funding for UGF
Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has commenced an inspection to see if the US sanctions applied against the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs could serve as ground for terminating state budget funding for the Union of Greens and Farmers.
U.S. Congress adopts sanctions against Nord Stream 2-linked firms
American legislators have passed legislation to introduce sanctions against companies and governments involved in the construction of the Baltic Sea gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany. Berlin has criticised the move.
Baltic presidents affirm commitment to finishing Rail Baltica on time
Presidents of Baltic States are fully committed to contributing to Rail Baltica project’s implementation and completion on time, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits during a press-conference on Tuesday, 17 December.
French mass protests against pension reform continue
In French cities, large demonstrations took place on Tuesday as protests against government plans to overhaul the country’s pension system have been continuing for close to two weeks.
Riga Freeport’s ex-security service head picked as CEO for Ventspils Freeport
On Tuesday, 17 December, Ventspils Freeport board decided to appoint Andris Purmalis as the new CEO of the freeport, as reported by Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits.
Estonian pharmacy reform rejected in parliament after U-turn in substance
The Estonian parliament has on Tuesday narrowly defeated the push of the government to amend the country’s Medicines Act as opposition reasoned that the Riigikogu had to show it is not «possible to buy legislation».
Latvian government submits to Saeima legislative draft on Riga City Council’s dismissal
Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided to submit to the Saeima the legislative draft developed by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry on dismissal of Riga City Council.
Lithuania sees expansion of Indian IT giant HCL Technologies
In Vilnius, India-headquartered provider of information technology services HCL Technologies has expanded its operations by opening two new offices.
Politicians lean towards limiting Latvian child adoption to foreign countries
On Tuesday, 17 December, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee’s majority voiced support towards limiting adoption of Latvian children to foreign countries.
Offer voiced to give Latvian residents the right to decide on municipal council’s dismissal
The Progressive party has asked Latvian Saeima to adopt a legislative draft that would allow voters decide on dismissing municipal councils on their own if they are dissatisfied with their work.
Estonian minister critical of Finnish new PM survives no-confidence vote
Estonian Interior Minister, who called Finland’s new Prime Minister a «cashier» from «the reds», who were trying to destroy their country, has on Tuesday survived a no-confidence vote in the Estonian parliament.
Swedbank: Latvian households’ financial situation assessment the highest since 2013
For the first time since 2013 the assessment of Latvian households’ financial situation has reached its highest score, when positive responses exceed negative, according to results of a survey by Swedbank.
UK’s Johnson seeks to ban extension of Brexit transition period
British Prime Minister and recent election winner Boris Johnson will seek to ban the government from extending the transition period of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.
Dzintars: Lembergs should follow Reizniece-Ozola’s advice and leave politics
Aivars Lembergs, the suspended mayor of Ventspils accused of serious crimes and applied with sanctions by the US government, should follow his colleague Dana Reizniece-Ozola’s advice and leave politics entirely, said chairman of the National Alliance «All for Latvia – For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK» Raivis Dzintars in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 17 December.
Coalition agrees to found AS Ventas osta to perform Ventspils Freeport’s functions
To resolve the emergency situation with Ventspils Freeport, Latvia’s coalition has agreed to found a new state company that would take over the rights, duties and functions of Ventspils Freeport.
Apple, Tesla and other sued over child labour in cobalt mining in Africa
Google, Tesla, Microsoft, Apple and other companies have been sued for allegedly buying cobalt from unethical mining companies operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo as families seek damages over deaths and injuries of child miners.
Prosecutor: companies free of Lembergs’ influence will not be subjected to sanctions
If Ventspils Freeport’s infrastructure is separated from persons under sanctions, the freeport will be able to continue its operations and bring profit to its employees and the state, BNN was told by prosecutor Juris Juriss, who is responsible for Aivars Lembergs criminal case.
