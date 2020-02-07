Snowy and rainy weekend expected in Latvia

Cyclone activity will go down at the end of the work week. This means the sky will become clear on Friday. Only some snow is expected in eastern regions of Latvia in the evening, as reported by Latvia’s Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

Drivers are advised to be careful, because roads are expected to become slippery in certain areas. Wind will flow in from the north and north-west, which will reach a speed of 15-16 m/sec. Closer to the afternoon, wind direction will change to west, sough-west.

Anticyclone activity will reduce on weekends, increasing the amount of clouds. Nevertheless, the sky may become clear in some areas.

Snow is expected at night and in morning hours on Saturday. On Sunday, however, it is expected to rain in Kurzeme.

Warmer masses of air will gradually flow to the territory, which is why air temperature at night may drop as far as -6° C, whereas daytime air temperature will reach +2° C… +5° C.

A new active cyclone will approach Latvia from the west, bringing lasting and heavy rain and wet snow in most of Latvia. South, south-west winds will carry strong wind to the country’s western and central areas.

Current forecasts suggest that wind speed may reach 25 m/sec (27 – 30 m/sec along the coast). Strong south, south-west wind will remain on Tuesday. Wind speed may reach 20-24 m/sec. The sky will be cloudy and precipitation is expected – mainly rain with a possibility of wet snow. Air temperature at night will drop to 0° C… +6° C, whereas daytime air temperature will reach +3° C… +8° C.