bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Tuesday 21.04.2020 | Name days: Marģers, Anastasija
LatviaLatvia

So far nine people in Latvia have died to COVID-19 and 133 have recovered

LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

April 21, 2020

Covid-19, coronavirus, dead patients, SPKC, Healthcare MinistrySo far nine people in Latvia have died to COVID-19. Seven of those people died in hospital, according to information published by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC) on 21 April.

According to the centre’s date, three more people have died to COVID-19 over the course of the past week – 21 April, 17 April and 15 April. One person died on 12 April. Two patients died on 11 April. Deaths were also registered on 7 April, 4 April and 3 April – one person died each day.

So far 133 residents showed negative results in two consecutive COVID-19 tests. This means these residents have not only recovered from the coronavirus but also have no trace of the virus left in their body, SPKC notes, adding the decision on ceasing self-quarantine for COVID-19 patients is made by the family doctor.

During a press-conference on 21 April, Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele reported that COVID-19 was the primary cause of death for seven of the deceased patients. The cause of death of the two other patients will be determined soon. After consulting with the World Health Organization it was decided to attribute those two patients to COVID-19 death toll, the politician explains.

In both cases the primary cause of death is believed to have had been serious health complications caused by COVID-19. Viņķele affirmed that from now on statistical records will be kept in accordance with this order. This means attributing to COVID-19 death toll the deaths in which the coronavirus had played a secondary role.

According to SPKC, the majority of deceased COVID-19 patients were seniors suffering from serious chronic illnesses, which only worsened their health after becoming infected with COVID-19, necessitating intense therapy.

«COVID-19 was not the direct cause of death for all patients. In some cases COVID-19 was declared an important factor in causing the patients’ death, exacerbating the course of chronic diseases,» the SPKC report mentions.

So far a total of 37 927 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Latvia. Infection is confirmed for 748 persons.

Read also: Coronavirus numbers in the Baltics. 748 in Latvia, 1 348 in Lithuania, 1 552 in Estonia

Two more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past day in Latvia, increasing the total number of hospitalized patients to 43.

So far 67 patients have been released from hospitals in Latvia, according to data published by the National Health Service.

Keywords: coronavirus Covid-19 dead patients Healthcare Ministry SPKC


Leave a reply

So far nine people in Latvia have died to COVID-19 and 133 have recovered

So far nine people in Latvia have died to COVID-19. Seven of those people died in hospital, according to information published by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre on 21 April.

April 21, 2020

US names its first ambassador to Belarus since 2008

Washington has named the first US ambassador to Belarus in twelve years in another move of thaw in once strained diplomatic relations, American state medium Radio Free Europe reports.

April 21, 2020

Russian Embassy in Prague unwilling to be in new Boris Nemtsov Square

Russian diplomats in the Czech Republic have sought to change the formal address of the Prague Embassy after it found itself in the newly named Square of Boris Nemtsov as part of the tradition to honour the slain Russian opposition politician, The Guardian reports.

April 21, 2020

Latvian theatre critic Silvija Radzobe passes away

Latvian theatre critic Silvija Radzobe has passed away, according to the statement published by LTV programme 100 g of culture on social media.

April 21, 2020

Linkaits: a voucher system would do for air travel

A system should be adopted for air travel that would provide customers vouchers instead of money for cancelled flights, said Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

April 21, 2020

Finance Ministry: no country in the world has a clear support mechanism for COVID-19 crisis

There is no country in the world that has a precise and flawless support mechanism to reduce COVID-19 crisis, said Latvian Finance Ministry’s representative Karina Ploka during a meeting of the Saeima’s Budget Committee.

April 21, 2020

Tallinn confirms 17 virus patients in homeless shelter

In the Estonian capital, 17 people have been found to have the dangerous COVID019 disease among people staying in a homeless shelter, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

April 21, 2020

Coronavirus numbers in the Baltics. 748 in Latvia, 1 348 in Lithuania, 1 552 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 748, increasing by nine new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 348 infection cases.

April 21, 2020

Aldis Gobzems unlikely to get away with throwing around insults scot-free

The court of justice has declared that by calling Mārtiņš Bunkus a mafia grunt and bandit, Aldis Gobzems has spread fake news. The court declared Gobzems’ behaviour unacceptable because the defendant has not provided a single piece of evidence to prove his statements are true.

April 21, 2020

UN: Increased fighting in Libya brings possible war crimes

UN observers in Libya, where a civil var is continuing for nearly six years, have informed about an increase in fighting and the risk of war crimes against civilians, American news agency AP reports.

April 21, 2020

DAP and VVD coordinate proposals for function distribution

Latvia’s Nature Protection Office has assessed its functions and has prepared proposals on distribution of functions between DAP and the State Environment Service.

April 21, 2020

Merkel calls on German federal states to stay disciplined on gradual reopening

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on German federal states to stay disciplined and drop heated discussions of increased lifting of COVID-19 restrictions to keep the spread of the virus under control, German public broadcaster DW reports.

April 21, 2020

Predictions for culture events coming back bleaker than expected

Predictions for culture events coming back in Latvia after the end of the COVID-19 are bleaker than expected, said Latvian Culture Minister Nauris Puntulis in an interview to TV3.

April 21, 2020

Overproduction causes oil prices in USA to drop below zero for the first time

On Monday, 20 April, oil prices in USA dropped for the first time below zero under conditions when overproduction forced traders to pay buyers for acceptance of goods.

April 21, 2020

US to ban immigration as country fights worst outbreak of COVID-19

US President Donald Trump has stated that a temporary suspension of immigration to the US would be introduced at a time, when the country fights the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the world, French news agency AFP reports.

April 21, 2020

Kristīne Misāne released from prison

On Monday, 20 April, Kristīne Misāne was released from prison, as reported by Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns with reference to information provided by the Prison Administration.

April 20, 2020

Germany, Poland and Czech Republic ease restrictions; France stays strict

In Europe, just as countries have been affected differently by COVID-19, policies to ease restrictions differ. Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic have lifted a few, while France and Spain are not yet over the crisis, The Guardian reports.

April 20, 2020

Latvia’s export growth in Europe in January-February reportedly one of the most rapid

In the January-February period of 2020, Latvia experienced one of the most rapid export growths among EU member states when compared to the same period of 2019, according to the latest data from Eurostat.

April 20, 2020

EU asked to form an emergency fund to support media and journalism

European Union should immediately form an emergency fund to support media and journalism, says Latvian MEP Dace Melbārde.

April 20, 2020

Number of unemployed persons in Latvia grows by nearly 8 000 in April

In April the number of unemployed person in Latvia increased by 7 942. As a result of this, 69 469 residents have been provided unemployed status, according to data compiled by the State Employment Agency.

April 20, 2020

Estonia finds 16 virus-infected residents in Tartu University dormitory

In the dormitory of Estonia’s top higher education institution, the Tartu University, 16 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus have been found. The infected have been barred from leaving their rooms, while over 200 other inhabitants can go outside, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

April 20, 2020

COVID-19 infected in the Baltics. 739 in Latvia, 1 326 in Lithuania, 1 535 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 739, increasing by 12 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 326 infection cases.

April 20, 2020

Plenary session of the Supreme Court supports Strupišs as chairman of the court

On Monday, 20 April, the Supreme Court’s plenary session decided to support Aigars Strupišs candidacy for approval in the Saeima.

April 20, 2020

Estonian industrial prices drop by 3.5% on year

In Estonian industry, the producer price index of industrial output decreased by 3.5% between March 2019 and March this year. From February 2019 to March 2020, a decrease of 0.9% was registered by Statistics Estonia.

April 20, 2020

PVD commences annual rabies vaccination for foxes and raccoon dogs in Latvia

Every spring the Food and Veterinary Service performs vaccination of forest animals – foxes and raccoon dogs – against rabies.

April 20, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Do you support tracking people using mobile phones to limit the spread of COVID-19?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
In pictures: Pink supermoon from Crimea to Balearic Islands (1)
25 March – Remembrance Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide
Remember to reset the clock! Daylight saving time starts 29 March
Netflix agrees to cut streaming bitrate in Europe (1)
PHOTO: Tallink ship Romantika carries Baltic residents from Germany (2)
Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!