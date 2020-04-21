So far nine people in Latvia have died to COVID-19 and 133 have recovered

So far nine people in Latvia have died to COVID-19. Seven of those people died in hospital, according to information published by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC) on 21 April.

According to the centre’s date, three more people have died to COVID-19 over the course of the past week – 21 April, 17 April and 15 April. One person died on 12 April. Two patients died on 11 April. Deaths were also registered on 7 April, 4 April and 3 April – one person died each day.

So far 133 residents showed negative results in two consecutive COVID-19 tests. This means these residents have not only recovered from the coronavirus but also have no trace of the virus left in their body, SPKC notes, adding the decision on ceasing self-quarantine for COVID-19 patients is made by the family doctor.

During a press-conference on 21 April, Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele reported that COVID-19 was the primary cause of death for seven of the deceased patients. The cause of death of the two other patients will be determined soon. After consulting with the World Health Organization it was decided to attribute those two patients to COVID-19 death toll, the politician explains.

In both cases the primary cause of death is believed to have had been serious health complications caused by COVID-19. Viņķele affirmed that from now on statistical records will be kept in accordance with this order. This means attributing to COVID-19 death toll the deaths in which the coronavirus had played a secondary role.

According to SPKC, the majority of deceased COVID-19 patients were seniors suffering from serious chronic illnesses, which only worsened their health after becoming infected with COVID-19, necessitating intense therapy.

«COVID-19 was not the direct cause of death for all patients. In some cases COVID-19 was declared an important factor in causing the patients’ death, exacerbating the course of chronic diseases,» the SPKC report mentions.

So far a total of 37 927 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Latvia. Infection is confirmed for 748 persons.

Two more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past day in Latvia, increasing the total number of hospitalized patients to 43.

So far 67 patients have been released from hospitals in Latvia, according to data published by the National Health Service.