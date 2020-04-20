Spain plans to allow children go outside after month in home isolation

In Spain, where over 20 000 people have died from the complications of COVID-19, the government has announced the worst point of the epidemic being left behind and plans to allow children to go outside homes, British broadcaster BBC reports.

Spain has seen more than 20,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic and almost 200,000 reported cases being among the two worst-affected countries in the European Union.

In the Southern European country, the main lockdown measures remain in place, with adults only allowed out to visit food shops and pharmacies or work considered essential.

Children have been banned from going outside their homes completely, BBC wrote.

In a televised briefing on the evening of Saturday, April 18, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Spain had left behind «the most extreme moments and contained the brutal onslaught of the pandemic». However, he stated he would ask parliament to extend Spain’s state of alarm to 9 May as the achievements made were «still insufficient and above all fragile» and could not be jeopardised by «hasty decisions», BBC wrote.