Spain registers unprecedented job loss as lethal cases of COVID-19 exceed 10 000
In Spain, nearly 900,000 jobs have been lost since mid-March during strict measures to fight the coronavirus. 10,000 Spaniards have died from the virus disease, BBC reports.
«This is an absolutely unprecedented situation,» Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz told a news conference as it was announced that the tourism and construction sectors were the worst hit.
Spain banned all but essential movement in public and shut most businesses in mid-March and has marked on Thursday, April 2, another grim milestone as the number of dead from COVID-19 complications passed 10,000.
Meanwhile, Italy has the world’s grimmest death toll – 13,155 – and more than 110,000 confirmed cases of the disease, BBC reports.
COVID-19 prompts Latvian government to involve army in border patrol with Belarus
Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks has issued an order for Latvian National Armed Forces (NBS) to provide support to the State Border Guard by sending national guardsmen to organize additional patrolling of the Latvian-Belarusian border, as confirmed by the minister.
Lithuania puts COVID-19-related prosecution above human rights
What should come first in a time of emergency like the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic? Obviously, order, but what about human rights?
Idleness rules will apply to companies with tax debts in Latvia
The idleness regulations in Latvia will apply to companies with tax debts, as provided by amendments to Latvian government rules approved on Thursday, 2 April, to rules on companies affected by COVID-19 and who qualify for idleness support and other benefits.
Court to enforce nearly 12 000 euros from Gobzems for defaming Bunkus family
Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court has partially satisfied the plea from the surviving members of the family of the murdered lawyer Mārtiņš Bunkus against Saeima deputy Aldis Gobzems over defamation. The court has decided to enforce EUR 11 833 from him, as confirmed from the deputy.
Emīls Jakrins becomes board chairman of restaurant business company Vincents
Ex-Riga City Council’s Transport Department’s head Emīls Jakrins has become board chairman of architecture, design and restaurant business company LLC Vincents, according to information from Firmas.lv.
Jānis Vitenbergs approved in Latvia’s Economy Minister's post
On Thursday, 2 April, Latvia’s Saeima approved parliamentarian Jānis Vitenbergs as the country’s economy minister.
Large mine closes in Estonia after one of 800 miners tested positive for COVID-19
In Estonia, it has been decided to close one of two large oil shale mines after one miner tested positive for COVID-19, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 458 cases in Latvia, 649 in Lithuania, 858 in Estonia
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 458, growing by 12 cases in the past day. Meanwhile, Lithuanian media report 649 confirmed coronavirus infection cases.
Germany to keep gathering restrictions past Easter
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that the situation with the outbreak of COVID-19 in Germany is far from being over as the government extended its strict rules for gathering in public places until April 19, DW reports.
Shuttle buses and express buses on hold in Riga
LLC Rīgas mikroautobusu satiksme has decided to shut down shuttle bus services on all routes in Riga until the state of emergency in Latvia is over, as confirmed by RMS.
Latvian government to finance COVID-19 crisis prevention efforts from state budget
Efforts to overcome the direct negative effects from COVID-10 crisis will be financed from the state budget. After the crisis, however, the economy will be stimulated using EU funds, as decided by Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ led work group for support of entrepreneurship and the employed on Wednesday, 1 April.
EU planning lending programme to support temporary work schemes
EU member states would guarantee the creation of a fund up to 100 billion euros aimed at providing loans to governments to support workers in countries hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission plans, according to EurActiv.
Minister: repatriation efforts may be restarted mid-April
Repatriation efforts may be restarted in the middle of April, said Latvia’s Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits on 1 April at a conference of Latvian municipalities on public transport and traffic during a state of emergency.
Saeima committee supports writing off debts left from 2008 crisis
On Wednesday, 1 April, Latvian Saeima’s Budget and Finance Committee conceptually supported during a remote meeting the proposal to allow credit institutions to one-sidedly write off debts for mortgage loans taken prior to the 2008 economic crisis, as reported by Saeima press-service.
Belarus introduces ban on buckwheat exports
Belarusian government has prohibited temporarily the export of buckwheat and other staple foods, state news agency BelTA reported.
Moscow tests app for tracking infected people required to self-isolate
In Moscow, where a lockdown has been in place since the beginning of the week, a new smartphone app is being developed and tested aimed at ensuring that patients with mild symptoms adhere to their contract of self-isolation, Russian state news agency TASS reports.
Multiple of Nature Protection Office’s duties delegated to the State Environment Service
Latvia’s Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry issued an order on 30 March to delegate multiple duties of the Nature Protection Office to the State Environment Service, according to information from LETA.
Latvian State Employment Agency received notifications for numerous planned lay-offs
Latvia’s State Employment Agency has received notification about planned lay-offs of 3 258 employees of 19 companies.
1 April onward entry to Jurmala by car will not be allowed without paying 2 euro fee
Wednesday, 1 April, marks the beginning of the the season when entry to Jurmala by car will require a 2 euro fee, as reported by Jurmala City Council.
Estonia looking at mass tests’ option to determine latency of COVID-19
The Estonian government has set itself the goal of mass tests of COVID-19 in the society, its Foreign Minister has revealed as the worst-hit Baltic country is looking at ways to overcome the outbreak, Estonian public broadcaster reports.
COVID-19 update in Baltic. 446 in Latvia, 581 in Lithuania, 779 in Estonia
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 446. Meanwhile, Lithuanian media report 581 cases.
Countries rush to support production of lung ventilators, essential amid pandemic
Governments and medical institutions in the world seek to acquire many lung ventilators that can save lives in severe cases of the COVID-19 disease. France and Israel have made recent announcements in this respect, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Public catering companies to adopt new hygiene requirements as of 1 April
Latvia’s Agriculture Ministry has expanded requirements for public catering and retail trade companies, BNN was told by the ministry.
At least 26 healthcare workers in Latvia confirmed infected with COVID-19
At least 26 healthcare workers in Latvia have been infected with COVID-19, according to information reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre expert Jurijs Perevoščikovs.
Newest comments
-
-
Mike Fletcher @ 2020-04-02 04:08:45
From 1998 through 2002, I worked many investigations with Juta and her group with the Security Police. Juta was as professional and competent as any investigator I ever met during my 36 year career. I am proud to have worked with her as a professional colleague and proud to have considered her a friend. May she rest in peace. Mike Fletcher United States Secret Service (Retired)
-
joseph @ 2020-04-01 11:20:37
i am currently looking at 50 ,(at least) cars belonging to fishermen , on the lielupe river . 100 ,last weekend, is the virus over here in latvia , or will we have to wait . until many deaths , before these idiots , realize this is serious
-
aha really @ 2020-03-27 16:25:04
-
Sam @ 2020-03-26 15:52:40
Yes, obviously the terrorists have sophisticated labs out in the desert where they can design and build these viruses, and then have the means to infiltrate the global community. Get a brain!