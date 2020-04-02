Spain registers unprecedented job loss as lethal cases of COVID-19 exceed 10 000

In Spain, nearly 900,000 jobs have been lost since mid-March during strict measures to fight the coronavirus. 10,000 Spaniards have died from the virus disease, BBC reports.

«This is an absolutely unprecedented situation,» Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz told a news conference as it was announced that the tourism and construction sectors were the worst hit.

Spain banned all but essential movement in public and shut most businesses in mid-March and has marked on Thursday, April 2, another grim milestone as the number of dead from COVID-19 complications passed 10,000.

Meanwhile, Italy has the world’s grimmest death toll – 13,155 – and more than 110,000 confirmed cases of the disease, BBC reports.