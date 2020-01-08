Spain’s political instability ended by confidence in PM Sánchez
In Spain, where two snap elections were held to create a viable government, the parliament has given its minority support to socialist Pedro Sánchez as a Prime Minister.
British public broadcaster BBC reports that on Tuesday, January 7, that Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has narrowly won a confidence vote in parliament, enabling him to govern in coalition with far-left party Podemos.
The dramatic open vote, by a simple majority of MPs, went 167 to 165 in his favour. Abstentions by Catalan and Basque MPs played a decisive role.
Addressing MPs before the vote, Sánchez said such a coalition was «the only option» for Spain.
«Either a progressive coalition, or more deadlock for Spain, » he warned the legislators.
The new coalition plans to raise income taxes for those who earn more than EUR 130,000 annually.
They also plan to reverse some labour market reforms passed by the previous conservative government, which made it easier and less expensive to fire workers, BBC reports.
Sánchez will now form a minority government.
Burovs refrains from predicting his party’s position about his possible replacement
Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs refrains from predicting what his party may decide in regards to the request submitted by coalition partners about his dismissal.
VK: at least 7.14 million euros spent on Latvian-Russian border infrastructure illegally
When establishing Latvian-Russian border, at least EUR 7.14 million of budget finances and property was used illegally, as concluded by Latvian State Audit.
In pictures: Iran’s rocket night
In Iran’s ballistic rocket attacks on U.S. military targets in Iraq, more than a dozen rockets have been fired. BNN compiled the currently available press photos from the firing and the aftermath of the January 8 attacks.
Riga City Council at it again. Harmony and For Riga! bloc to request Burovs’ dismissal
Political parties Harmony and members of For Riga! bloc will insist on replacing the head of Riga City Council Oļegs Burovs, LETA found out.
Kariņš: if the situation in Iraq doesn’t change, Latvian troops may continue training mission
If the situation in Iraq remains unchanged, Latvian troops may continue their participation in the training mission, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday, 8 January.
Vegetables in Estonia drove food price hike in 2019
Estonia’s consumer price index increased by 2.3% in 2019, compared to average prices in 2018. Changes in the price of non-alcoholic beverages and food had the largest impact on food prices, official statistics showed.
BNN investigation | those interested in sinking Dinaz criminal case – ex-VID investigator and Saeima employee
One of the biggest tax fraud criminal cases in Latvia’s history – Dinaz – still has not been tried in court. Actual penalties have been applied only for part of the case. It is possible there are people who are interested in making sure Dinaz case is «resolved» without anyone found guilty.
Estonia to bring its troops home from Iraq in case of escalation
Estonian Defence Minister Jüri Luik has said after Estonian military instructors did not fell victim to an Iranian rocket attack on a U.S. base in Iraq that Estonian troops would be returned home if hostilities break out.
Banks will no longer service Lembergs and three organizations associated with him
Starting from 8 January 2020, banks will no longer service the suspended Mayor of Ventspils and the accused in a criminal case involving serious crimes Aivars Lembergs and three organizations associated with him and applied with US sanctions – Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association, as required by the sanctions imposed by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control on 9 December 2019.
Latvian, Lithuanian soldiers safe after Iran attacks in Iraq
Iran has launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq. Latvian and Lithuanian troops in American bases are reported to be safe.
Kazāks: there are no reasons to expect a crisis as serious as the one in 2008
The growth of both the global and Latvian economy is slow, but this does not mean an economic decline is expected. On top of that, there are no reasons to expect an economic crisis as serious as the last one, said Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks.
Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran
A Ukrainian passenger plane has crashed in Iran on Wednesday with not less than 170 people on board.
Radzevičs: municipal companies should be supervised by independent people
It is not right that the majority of supervisors of municipal companies are also employed by municipal administration, said Riga City Council executive director and public transport company Rīgas satiksme shareholder Juris Radzevičs in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 7 January.
A watch, a ring? Lithuanian police offered unexpected sums, gifts as bribes
Lithuanian traffic police have compiled the most vivid bribery offers to officers on roads in 2019 in a Facebook post published earlier in January.
Judins: 52.38 million euros would be enough to raise doctors’ wages 20%
EUR 52.38 million would be enough to raise healthcare workers’ wages by 20%, said Saeima deputy Andrejs Judins after studying data from the State Revenue Service.
Rail Baltica project could potentially exceed approved budget and implementation schedule
The problems with Rail Baltica project’s management create the risk of exceeding the approved budget and implementation schedule, as concluded by Latvian State Audit.
Media: Belarus and NATO discussing common military exercises
Belarus has engaged in talks with the NATO military alliance over possible joint peacekeeping drills and operations, Lithuanian and U.S. media report.
Latvian troops discontinue training Iraqi Defence Forces
Considering the increased tension in Iraq, Latvian troops together with other coalition member states has decided to discontinue training Iraqi Defence Forces, as confirmed by Latvian Defence Ministry press-representative Kaspars Galkins.
Germany to move part of its troops out of Iraq amid tension
The German government has decided to reduce its military presence in Iraq, following a call from the Iraqi parliament for the international coalition of forces to leave the country over the killing of a top Iranian commander in Baghdad, carried out by the U.S.
Another split? Riga City Council’s leading powers have trouble with coalition agreement
Failure to agree on coalition agreement’s implementation could result in a possible split of Riga City Council’s ruling coalition, according to LETA agency’s unofficial information.
IKEA first full-size store in Estonia coming in three to four years
Swedish furniture retail giant IKEA will include Estonia in its network of furniture supermarkets in 2023 at the earliest. After buying a 20-hectare property near Tallinn, the firm now seeks a building permit.
Merkel agrees to visit Putin to discuss de-escalation of conflicts
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has agreed to visit Russia responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation discuss the possible de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the Donbas war.
Linkaits: US sanctions’ influence over major industry players can still be felt
The influence of sanctions imposed against the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control on other players of Latvia’s industrial sectors can still be felt, said Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.
Bird flu found among domestic birds in Poland
At the end of 2019 multiple pathogenic outbreaks of bird flu were found among domestic birds in Poland, as reported by the Food and Veterinary Service.
Newest comments
Zerry @ 2020-01-07 22:12:00
But the raise of wages should be conditional. Doctors should start working equally with all patients and not giving better attention to those who ”motivate” with envelope.
Andris @ 2019-12-29 23:53:15
LANA - perhaps your member organisations will allocate a greater percentage of your income in taxes to cover the growing social and health burden?
Маks @ 2019-12-27 13:31:18
