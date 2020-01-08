Spain’s political instability ended by confidence in PM Sánchez

In Spain, where two snap elections were held to create a viable government, the parliament has given its minority support to socialist Pedro Sánchez as a Prime Minister.

British public broadcaster BBC reports that on Tuesday, January 7, that Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has narrowly won a confidence vote in parliament, enabling him to govern in coalition with far-left party Podemos.

The dramatic open vote, by a simple majority of MPs, went 167 to 165 in his favour. Abstentions by Catalan and Basque MPs played a decisive role.

Addressing MPs before the vote, Sánchez said such a coalition was «the only option» for Spain.

«Either a progressive coalition, or more deadlock for Spain, » he warned the legislators.

The new coalition plans to raise income taxes for those who earn more than EUR 130,000 annually.

They also plan to reverse some labour market reforms passed by the previous conservative government, which made it easier and less expensive to fire workers, BBC reports.

Sánchez will now form a minority government.