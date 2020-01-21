Spain’s powerful storm turns tragic

In Spain, a powerful storm has brought flooding, low temperatures and violent winds to the country’s eastern coast, where four people died according to the BBC and local authorities.

British public broadcaster BBC reports that in the beginning of the week, the region around Valencia and the Balearic Islands were the worst-hit, with heavy flooding and strong winds causing havoc.

Over 30 provinces in Spain were put on high alert and the storm later moved into southern France. Gloria was the worst storm to have hit the region in the winter period since January 1982, Météo France forecaster Olivier Proust told Franceinfo, according to BBC.

The four deaths took place due to flying objects, hypothermia and dangerous driving conditions, BBC reports.