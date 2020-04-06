Spanish coronavirus death toll drops for fourth day in a row

In Spain, for the fourth day a row, the number of COVID-19 related deaths per day has decreased as the country has the most confirmed cases in infection in Europa, BBC reports.

Spanish authorities stated on Monday, April 6, that 637 people died of conditions related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to more than 13,000. The fall comes after a peak last Thursday, April 2, when 950 people died with the virus.

Spain’s population has been living under a severe quarantine restrictions for more than three weeks, with lockdown measures now extended toward the end of the month.

The Southern European nation has more than 135,000 confirmed cases, the most in Europe, but new infections have been slowing.

Currently, Spanish officials have voiced plans to widen coronavirus testing to include those without symptoms.