Spanish government approves digital tax, but waits for OECD deal

As European Union member states seek to tax the profitable business of tech giants, Spanish government has passed a digital services tax, which could affect such US companies as Facebook and Google, according to The Guardian.

The plan is to will place a 3% tax on earnings from online ads, deals done on digital platforms and sales of user data by tech companies with at least EUR 750 million in global revenue such as Facebook and Google.

The Spanish budget minister, María Jesús Montero, commented on Tuesday, February 18, that the tax would not be implemented until December, to allow the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to reach an agreement on a separate, global tech tax.