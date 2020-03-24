SPKC: spread of coronavirus infection in Latvia may continue for some time

The number of Covid-19 infection cases is on a rise in Europe. This is why it is expected for the spread of the disease to continue in Latvia, too, said Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre’s (SPKC) Infection Risk Analysis and Prevention Department director Jurijs Perevoščikovs in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.

The specialist stressed that under the current conditions it is important to continue preventive measures, especially in regards to tracing the infection.

Perevoščikovs says approximately two-thirds of newly found infection cases are identified as having occurred in foreign countries, whereas one-third of patients were infected in Latvia after making contact with an infected person.

Infection cases in Latvia have yet to exhibit any heavy symptoms.

This is because most cases are found in the early stage and the more tests are performed the better Latvia does with limiting the disease, says Perevoščikovs.

Perevoščikovs said at this stage of the Covid-19 epidemic it is important to test different risk groups more thoroughly.

When asked about the length of the state of emergency in Latvia and the possibility of extending it, Perevoščikovs did not offer any predictions. According to the specialist, as long as there is no immunity against the virus, there will be a threat of a repeated outbreak. On top of that, as long as there are active locations where outbreaks of this disease are found, there will be a risk of it spreading worldwide again.

Under such conditions it is impossible to predict for how long it will be necessary to maintain the state of emergency, said SPKC specialist, adding that the centre will continue following the latest scientific information.