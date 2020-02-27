SPKC urges passengers of 26 February Istanbul-Riga flight to respond

Latvia’s Disease Control and Prevention Centre (SPKC) is looking for passengers who flew together with confirmed coronavirus patient from Istanbul to Riga on Wednesday, 26 February.

To acquire a full list of passengers, SPKC has reached out to Civil Aviation Agency. At the same time, passengers who were on this flight are asked to contact SPKC by calling 67 501 590.

As previously reported, the Iranian citizen, who travelled from Riga to Tallinn via Lux Express bus and was later confirmed to be infected with coronavirus Covid-19 was on board the aforementioned flight. Estonian Delfi.ee reported that the infected Iranian citizen had arrived in Riga through transit in Turkey from Iran. Direct flights between Riga and Turkey are serviced by Turkish Airlines, whose aircraft from Istanbul on Thursday, 26 February, arrived in Riga at 11:20.

LETA has not been able to contact Turkish Airlines so far.

Lux Express previously reported that the infected Iranian citizen had left Riga at 14:00 and had arrived in Tallinn at 18:30. 24 tickets were sold for this trip.

Lux Express has provided information about passengers from this trip to Estonia’s Healthcare Department.

All passengers who were on this trip will have their health monitored for 14 days.

According to information reported by Estonian Healthcare Department’s director general Merike Jürilo at a press-conference, it is likely the Iranian citizen was infected in Iran, where he remained for a long time. Upon arriving in Tallinn, the man called an ambulance on his own.

According to information from the Estonian Healthcare Department, the infected man had his daughter with him in the bus. The department reports the bus in question has been disinfected even though there is a low chance of it being infected.

So far not a single infection case has been confirmed in Latvia.

Latvian residents who plan to travel to any of the countries or territories affected by the coronavirus are asked to reconsider their travel plans and perform active biosecurity measures and follow recommendations from local authorities.

Travellers returning from aforementioned locations have to follow the state of their health for at least 14 days. If symptoms appear – increased body temperature, coughing, sore throat or difficulty with breathing – people should limit contacts with family members and contact authorities by calling 113, as well as inform doctors of symptoms. Children returning from territories affected by the virus are recommended to stay home for 14 days to avoid potentially infecting their schoolmates.

Italy is a popular tourist destination. This includes its northern ski resorts. Unfortunately, Italy also currently has the highest number of Covid-19 infection cases in Europe.