SPRK: level of dissatisfaction with electronic communication services up in Latvia

Compared to 2018, the level of dissatisfaction with service contracts among Latvian consumers had increased 20% last year, whereas complaints over the quality of services had increased 9%, according to information compiled by the Public Utilities Commission (SPKC) on complaints received about electronic communication services.

In total, SPRK received 44 written complaints and provided 107 telephone consultations in 2019. This includes complaints over services provided by LLC BITE Latvija, LLC Tele2 and LLC Tet, less so for services provided by LLC Latvijas Mobilais telefons. Nevertheless, the number of complaints received last year was on the level of 2015.

«In spite of the increased number of complaints over service contracts and quality, the number of complaints had actually declined 25% in comparison to 2018. We can see consumers are gradually becoming more educated in such matters. In majority of cases complaints are submitted over penalties applied for termination of contracts applied by the service provider. Listening to dissatisfaction of consumers we have noticed service providers had failed to explain conditions of contracts sufficiently carefully. This was the reason for the increase of complaints last year,» explains SPRK Data Supply Office head Aiga Lipenberga.

SPRK explains that confusion over contract conditions usually appear when receiving service offers over the phone. «During telephone conversations consumers often get confused and unreasonably agree to conditions they fail to assess properly. It is especially important to keep in mind that a contract signed remotely comes to force immediately when the user confirms it during the telephone conversation.» In such cases SPRK urges residents to study possible penalties that may be applied in the event of termination of the contract.

Users have the right to terminate the contract without any penalties within 14 days of a remotely signed contract taking force.

At the same time, last year consumers in Latvia were also dissatisfied with the quality of electronic communication services (poor internet speed, problems with TV channel broadcasts or lack of telecommunication services entirely).

«We urge residents to report such cases to SPRK. This lets us perform inspections using measuring tools available to us. When experiencing inappropriate service quality, users have the right to demand compensation from the service provider. People have to remember – we can only perform an inspection if contracts are still in force,» explains Lipenberga.

SPRK reminds that service providers have no right to apply penalties for termination of a contract if the reason for its termination was poor service quality.