SPRK: level of dissatisfaction with electronic communication services up in Latvia
Compared to 2018, the level of dissatisfaction with service contracts among Latvian consumers had increased 20% last year, whereas complaints over the quality of services had increased 9%, according to information compiled by the Public Utilities Commission (SPKC) on complaints received about electronic communication services.
In total, SPRK received 44 written complaints and provided 107 telephone consultations in 2019. This includes complaints over services provided by LLC BITE Latvija, LLC Tele2 and LLC Tet, less so for services provided by LLC Latvijas Mobilais telefons. Nevertheless, the number of complaints received last year was on the level of 2015.
«In spite of the increased number of complaints over service contracts and quality, the number of complaints had actually declined 25% in comparison to 2018. We can see consumers are gradually becoming more educated in such matters. In majority of cases complaints are submitted over penalties applied for termination of contracts applied by the service provider. Listening to dissatisfaction of consumers we have noticed service providers had failed to explain conditions of contracts sufficiently carefully. This was the reason for the increase of complaints last year,» explains SPRK Data Supply Office head Aiga Lipenberga.
SPRK explains that confusion over contract conditions usually appear when receiving service offers over the phone. «During telephone conversations consumers often get confused and unreasonably agree to conditions they fail to assess properly. It is especially important to keep in mind that a contract signed remotely comes to force immediately when the user confirms it during the telephone conversation.» In such cases SPRK urges residents to study possible penalties that may be applied in the event of termination of the contract.
Users have the right to terminate the contract without any penalties within 14 days of a remotely signed contract taking force.
At the same time, last year consumers in Latvia were also dissatisfied with the quality of electronic communication services (poor internet speed, problems with TV channel broadcasts or lack of telecommunication services entirely).
«We urge residents to report such cases to SPRK. This lets us perform inspections using measuring tools available to us. When experiencing inappropriate service quality, users have the right to demand compensation from the service provider. People have to remember – we can only perform an inspection if contracts are still in force,» explains Lipenberga.
SPRK reminds that service providers have no right to apply penalties for termination of a contract if the reason for its termination was poor service quality.
Latvia to request Russia to hand over detained National-Bolshevik Beness Aijo
Latvian office of the prosecutor will ask Russia to hand over the recently detained National Bolshevik Beness Aijo, who had fled Latvia several years ago to join Moscow-supported militants in Eastern Ukraine.
Non-taxable minimum and PIT rates proposed to be changed in context of tax changes
In the context of upcoming tax changes in Latvia it is proposed to change the differentiated non-taxable minimum and PIT, as stated in tax policy guideline changes for 2021 to 2025 available to LETA.
Fox News misinterprets facts by calling Lithuanian cities «the deadliest», LRT says
Although Lithuania stands out among other EU member states with its negative statistics with murders, it is wrong to call Lithuanian cities «the deadliest», as reported by Lithuanian public media fact-checking project LRT Facts, which has called the news reported by American media a «Manipulative/sensationalist headline».
SPRK: level of dissatisfaction with electronic communication services up in Latvia
Compared to 2018, the level of dissatisfaction with service contracts among Latvian consumers had increased 20% last year, whereas complaints over the quality of services had increased 9%, according to information compiled by the Public Utilities Commission on complaints received about electronic communication services.
Saeima opposition will not put obstacles for snap elections in Riga
The opposition of Latvia’s Saeima will not turn to President Egils Levits in relation to the legislative draft detailing dismissal of Riga City Council. This means members of the opposition will not put obstacles in the way for snap elections in Riga City Council.
Lithuania joins US president’s led religious freedom alliance
Lithuania has become one of 27 countries that to join the International Religious Freedom Alliance headed by US President Donald Trump, as reported by Lithuanian public media LRT.
Of Attīstībai/Par! party’s Saeima deputies only Staķis to run in snap elections in Riga
As confirmed by Mārtiņš Staķis in an interview to Latvijas Radio, he is the only one of Attīstībai/Par! political party’s Saeima deputies who plans to take part in the possible snap elections in Riga City Council.
Study: consumption of alcohol among Baltic youth down since 2003
In the ‘90s of the previous century there was an increase of alcohol consumption among Estonian schoolchildren. However, it has declined since 2003, Estonian public media ERR reports on University of Tartu student Daisy Kudre’s master thesis.
NEPLP may be allowed to assess beneficial owners of electronic mass media
It is necessary to set specific criteria based on which it will be possible to assess beneficial owners of electronic mass media. This is a matter of state security, said Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee chairman Artuss Kaimiņš, stressing that it is important to think about the ways individuals are able to legalize their content in Latvia’s information space.
President: no one is allowed to demand illegal activity from an official
No one is allowed to demand from an official to act illegally or against state interests, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits, answering the letter in which concerns are voiced in regards to political score-settling over refusal to perform possibly illegal orders from a state minister.
Colonel Normunds Krapsis approved as chief of Latvian Public Order Police
Road Traffic Security Office chief, Colonel Normunds Krapsis has been appointed as chief of Main State Public Order Police, as confirmed by Latvian police.
5.8% of 2nd pension level participants in Latvia want their pension savings inherited
By 10 February 2020 a total of 74 825 people or 5.8% of all 2nd level pension participants have used their right to have savings of their pension transferred to someone else if they die prior to reaching retirement age, as reported by the State Social Insurance Agency.
Consumer prices in Latvia reach 2.2% in January
Compared to January 2019, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.2 % in January 2020. Prices of goods have increased by 2.0 %, and prices of services – by 2.7 %.
Georgian opposition politician Ugulava sent to three years behind bars
In Georgia, a key figure of political opposition, Gigi Ugulava, has been sentenced by the Georgian Supreme Court to three years and two months in prison for misuse of public funds, US news portal Radio Free Europe reports.
Ventas Osta added to the regulations of Latvian Transport Ministry
On Tuesday, 11 February, Latvian government supported amendments to the Transport Ministry’s regulations that state the ministry will be a capital shareholder in Ventas Osta, the ministry reports.
Olainfarm talks. Krieķis indifferent to inheritors’ interests – the goal is «getting the digits»
Mārtiņš Krieķis likely had some intentions to lead Olainfarm towards insolvency. This much can be gathered from the statement heard in the recently published recordings – that the lawyer is indifferent to inheritors’ interests – the goal is «getting the digits».
Estonian capital Coop Pank glad about strong growth in 2019
Estonian cooperative capital bank Coop Pank has had a 40% growth and a 5.5 million-euro growth, its initial financial results showed as quoted by the ERR.
New Conservative Party may run in snap elections in Riga separately
The New Conservative Party will likely run in the possible snap Riga City Council elections separately, according to the party’s leader, Latvia’s Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns.
Lithuania: NATO fighters intercepted two Russian aircraft near Baltic borders
The NATO fighter aircraft policing the Baltic airspace have been scrambled twice last week to identify and escort military aircraft of the Russian Federation in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, says the Lithuanian National Defence Ministry.
State Audit: accessibility of family doctor services in Latvia remains limited
Two years since Latvian State Audit had submitted its report on efficiency of outpatient healthcare services not a single one of the previously submitted recommendations have been adopted to make the role of family doctors in healthcare more fitting for patient interests and further improve accessibility of such services, VK has concluded.
Irish election marks PM Varadkar’s loss of influence
In Irish parliamentary election, a considerable loss of voter trust has hit the liberal-conservative party Fine Gael of the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, according to the British broadcaster BBC.
Misāne’s extradition to South African Republic postponed
Denmark has decided to postpone the extradition of Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne to the South African Republic, as confirmed by Misāne’s sister Mārīte Batraka.
Prime minister: Rebenoks will not be picked to work in Latvenergo council
Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks will not be picked as a candidate to become a member of Latvenergo council, Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said after a meeting of Coalition Parties Council on Monday, 10 February.
Coronavirus death toll in China surpasses 40 000 people; Xi calls for more prevention
In China, more than one thousand people have died from health problems caused by the new coronavirus and the country’s President Xi Jinping has called for more decisive prevention measures, according to Deutsche Welle.
Riga’s mayor plans to implement most new initiatives without approving the budget
Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs has issued an order that, according to him, allows for restructuring of the municipality’s finance flow so that it is possible to implement this year’s planned initiatives using the last year’s budget base.
Recommended
- Latvia to request Russia to hand over detained National-Bolshevik Beness Aijo
- President: no one is allowed to demand illegal activity from an official
- Colonel Normunds Krapsis approved as chief of Latvian Public Order Police
- Consumer prices in Latvia reach 2.2% in January
- Ventas Osta added to the regulations of Latvian Transport Ministry
Latest
- Latvia to request Russia to hand over detained National-Bolshevik Beness Aijo
- Non-taxable minimum and PIT rates proposed to be changed in context of tax changes
- SPRK: level of dissatisfaction with electronic communication services up in Latvia
- Saeima opposition will not put obstacles for snap elections in Riga
- Of Attīstībai/Par! party’s Saeima deputies only Staķis to run in snap elections in Riga
- NEPLP may be allowed to assess beneficial owners of electronic mass media
- President: no one is allowed to demand illegal activity from an official
- Colonel Normunds Krapsis approved as chief of Latvian Public Order Police
- 5.8% of 2nd pension level participants in Latvia want their pension savings inherited
- Consumer prices in Latvia reach 2.2% in January
Most read
- BNN summary of the week: minister vs. minister. Riga’s agony. Anti-coronavirus measures in Latvia
- Lembergs lands another management post; VARAM just shakes its head
- Latvian government to spend 14.5 billion euros on National Development Plan
- Latvian justice minister asks prime minister to dismiss economy minister
- Misāne’s extradition to South African Republic postponed
- Continuation of Olainfarm talks: the raiderism of Nemiro’s advisor Rebenoks
- Latvian Saeima increases excise tax for sweetened non-alcoholic beverages
- Law enforcers find enormous illegal cigarette production facility in Jelgava
- One of the lead investigators in Rīgas satiksme procurement case leaves KNAB
- Maxima tragedy criminal case viewing concludes; ruling promised in mid-February
Most commented
- Aldis Gobzems intends to form his own political party
- Latvian Olympic Committee’s president decides to not stand candidate for fifth term
- Ventas Osta added to the regulations of Latvian Transport Ministry
- Opposition skips meeting and thereby lets Riga’s mayor keep his seat
- Former «treasury keeper» of Šķēle’s party becomes Latvian Defence Ministry’s advisor
- One of the lead investigators in Rīgas satiksme procurement case leaves KNAB
- Consumer prices in Latvia reach 2.2% in January
- Latvia’s president says ruling government coalition is stable
- Rubesa withdraws from Stradins University Hospital board members selection process
- Economy Ministry’s state secretary leaves; asks to assess Nemiro’s choice of associates
Top 5 Business news
- BNN summary of the week: minister vs. minister. Riga’s agony. Anti-coronavirus measures in Latvia
- Continuation of Olainfarm talks: the raiderism of Nemiro’s advisor Rebenoks
- Latvian Saeima increases excise tax for sweetened non-alcoholic beverages
- Latvian government approves rules for Riga and Ventspils Freeport
- Minister's infamous advisor has met with Latvijas gaze shareholder and Conexus
Top 5 Social news
- Lithuanian intelligence speaks about threats from Russia in a more modest way
- Week in Lithuania: Emergency in Vilnius Airport, Fox News damages Lithuania’s image, Tax chief sacked lawfully
- BNN summary of the week: minister vs. minister. Riga’s agony. Anti-coronavirus measures in Latvia
- Lembergs lands another management post; VARAM just shakes its head
- Latvian government to spend 14.5 billion euros on National Development Plan
Top 5 World news
- Week in Lithuania: Emergency in Vilnius Airport, Fox News damages Lithuania’s image, Tax chief sacked lawfully
- In pictures: Storm Ciara brings strong winds and floods to Western Europe
- Belarus: Moscow willing to supply oil at world prices
- Cameras banned by US used to monitor Lithuanian leaders
- China victims of coronavirus reach number of 563
Top 5 Video
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest galleries
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
- PHOTO: doctors and opponents of municipal reform protest outside the Saeima
- PHOTO: State Fire and Rescue Service urges government to provide more funding
Newest comments
-
Zerry @ 2020-02-07 14:15:40
-
@ 2020-02-05 14:35:16
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-31 10:17:45
-
zerry @ 2020-01-29 15:04:54
Extremely bad idea to combine them, especially in Latvia. This kind of poor country would be too easy target for influencing with big foreign money if there will be only one security unit.
-
Captain Obvious @ 2020-01-29 12:52:49
Lithuania is so scared about Putin trying to rewrite history but the country is attempting the same thing with the bill being tabled to clear Lithuania of having any part in the Holocaust. Trying to be like Poland only makes the country look more backwards and shameful. What an embarrassment