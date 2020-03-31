Start of inability to cover debts seen in Estonian economy

In Estonian economy hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 and emergency restrictions, initial indications of payment defaults have been noticed by the risk management firm Creditinfo Eesti, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

«We consider any debts more than 45 days late to be a payment default,»

Creditinfo Eesti AS spokesman Rain Resmeldt Uusen commented the current situation ERR on Monday, March 30. «We are seeing the first signs of an increase in payment defaults, but we believe that the actual impact of the crisis will manifest in the statistics beginning in mid-April and into May, when the actual impact reaches society and businesses’ economic indicators.»

Creditinfo is an Icelandic group of companies working in risk management in the three Baltic states and in 30 other countries.

In Estonia, Creditinfo Eesti has observed changes in the behaviour of its finance sector clients already, with the focus shifting from issuing new loans to monitoring existing portfolios. Estonia has enforced a state of emergency in an attempt to limit the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Baltic country.