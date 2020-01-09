State Auditor on violations on Latvian-Russian border: it is a big example of arbitrariness

«It is a big example of arbitrariness,» said Latvian State Auditor Elita Krūmiņa in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama, commenting on results of the audit performed on the establishment of infrastructure along Latvian-Russian border.

She says the situation has appeared because heads of institutions are not aware of their responsibility to ensure their institutions act in line with the law and economically. This also applies to the Interior Affairs Ministry, which has failed to secure sufficient control.

Krūmiņa admits she is surprised over the State Border Guard refusal to acknowledge results of the audit, as well as the excuses used to justify failure to comply with regulations. The auditor says rules will not appear unless they are developed, adding that if there is a problem, it needs to be resolved.

Krūmiņa calls the State Border Guard’s reaction pointless rhetoric and adds – this response begs the question if a manager who is unable to admit mistakes is even able to continue working productively, legally and with benefit to others.

More on this topic: VK: at least 7.14 million euros spent on Latvian-Russian border infrastructure illegally

The state auditor believes the next head of the State Border Guard should admit problems and find solutions.