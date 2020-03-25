State of emergency in Latvia will likely be extended

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country the state of emergency will likely be extended past 14 April, as can be interpreted from what Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele after a government meeting.

«I’m looking at the calendar hanging on the wall, and it is clear we are over half of March,» said the politician. She stresses the number people returning to Latvia using repatriation flights is considerable.

Viņķele explains that by taking all the necessary precautions it is necessary to maintain quarantine for as long as the last repatriate has returned.

«Looking at this situation, it is likely 14 April will not be the end. It will last longer,»

said the politician, who refrained from predicting for how long the state of emergency could be extended.

She reminds that even China, which has considerably more resources and power, needed more than two months to stabilize. «I doubt we will do better than China,» allows Viņķele.

Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said the decision on possible extension of the state of emergency will be made based on recommendations from epidemiologists and based on the situation’s development.

«We are internally preparing for the state of emergency to be longer. This will depend on the country’s epidemiological situation in the country. We will follow recommendations from experts. We are not doing too badly when compared to other countries, but we have to remain very disciplined,» said the prime minister, stressing that the possible extension of the state of emergency will not be a political decision.

Currently the state of emergency in Latvia is set to last until 14 April.